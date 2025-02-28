Salford Red Devils boss Paul Rowley insists he remains ‘very confident’ he and his players will be paid come Monday, and avoid being placed back under a Financial Sustainability Cap as a result.

The Red Devils’ staff, players included, should have been paid on Thursday ahead of their Round 3 trip to Hull KR.

But having been thrashed 42-0 at Craven Park, reports emerged that wages hadn’t been received, with those reports confirmed post-match by Rowley who said he expected payments to drop in their accounts on Friday.

Again though, come Friday evening, the wages still hadn’t been received – and the RFL released a statement threatening to place the club back in special measures under a Financial Sustainability Cap.

Having previously been under one from mid-November up until earlier this month, February’s wages are the first which were meant to have come from the Swiss Consortium which has taken the club over.

Paul Rowley ‘very confident’ Salford Red Devils avoid special measures despite missed payments

The consortium have a few more days to get those payments into the staff and players’ accounts, with an RFL meeting scheduled for Tuesday.

That meeting won’t be required if payments are received before then, which Rowley remains ‘very confident’ will be the case.

Appearing on Sky Sports on Friday night ahead of Leigh Leopards’ clash with Catalans Dragons, he said: “They’ve not been paid yet. We have assurances it’s still part of a process with the money coming from overseas, and there are fraud checks ongoing etc.

“Players and backroom staff included, nobody’s been paid just yet.

“My squad (for Round 4 against Castleford Tigers) has to be in at 12pm on Wednesday, so it’s difficult again for players and us as staff to prepare not knowing what the outcome is going to be.

“The important thing is that the clearances are received with the funds getting paid and wages being received, so that (cap) doesn’t come into force.

“It is a cloud on horizon, it’s a distraction, and there’s been lots of distractions, but I’m very confident.”

‘The players are human beings, and they’ve got mortgages to pay, which means the chat is about things other than playing at the moment’

Salford actually began the 2025 Super League season under a Financial Sustainability Cap, and fielded a side of reserves in Round 1 as they were drubbed 82-0 at St Helens.

Rowley continued: “It’s very hard to put into words because it’s a unique situation.

“People have been in situations where they’ve not been paid or there’s been uncertainty at clubs (before), but we’ve spent a full pre-season where nobody’s asked about our players other than people within (the club), and then we’ve become the centre of attention in the last three weeks.

“(The players) are human beings, and they’ve got mortgages to pay, which means the chat is about things other than playing at the moment.

“I just want to get back to playing.

“I’m not worried (about players leaving), I was initially. I just think to come on the journey over the last three or for months and to now be only a week or two away from seeing what it could be like, it’d be a shame for any of us to give up.

“I still stand tall in front of those players. Myself and (captain) Kallum Watkins in particular are very aligned in representing the lads and staff. We’re all really proud to represent Salford.”