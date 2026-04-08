St Helens boss Paul Rowley has confirmed they have no intentions of attempting to bring Jordan Dezaria or Bill Leyland back to the club as things stand, despite the latter’s heroics on Good Friday.

Amid their early season injury crisis, Saints were forced into the loan market last week as they snapped up Hull KR pair Dezaria and Leyland on one-week deals.

Front-rower Dezaria is yet to make his debut for the Robins after an off-season arrival, while Leyland’s game time has been limited, and a fortnight ago he had scored for KR’s reserves against Saints.

As it turned out, the young hooker would write his name into Good Friday folklore, delivering a man-of-the-match performance by scoring two tries after coming off the bench to help Saints to a remarkable 34-24 comeback victory against Wigan Warriors.

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St Helens coach delivers update on Hull KR loanees including Bill Leyland

Dezaria also delivered a good showing, but the pair have this week returned to KR ahead of the Challenge Cup quarter-finals.

It had appeared there may have been scope for a return to Saints later down the line, but as things stand, that doesn’t look likely.

With his squad bolstered by some players returning from injury, Saints head coach Rowley explained: “It (fresh loan deals) is not being investigated just yet, that was a short-term fix for an injury crisis that was pretty unprecedented.

“We ran out of options to fill those gaps and still perform to the standard that we need to. It’s not something I like to overly utilise.

“However, both players came in and were fantastic.

“If that situation presents itself again, then we won’t be afraid to make that same phone call. Their availability then would depend on the outcome.”

Rowley’s Saints host Catalans Dragons in the quarter-finals of the Challenge Cup on Friday night.

KR meanwhile host York Knights the following afternoon in another all-Super League tie, with Dezaria and Leyland potentially set to be involved in that tie for Willie Peters’ side.