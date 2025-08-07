Paul Rowley tipped for Castleford Tigers job by Super League legend

Conjecture surrounds the identity of the next Castleford Tigers head coach but John Kear believes Paul Rowley is the outstanding candidate.

Rowley’s crisis-torn Salford Red Devils have been embroiled in a major financial crisis which has dragged on for several months and shows no sign of ending.

Rowley has been in charge at Salford since the beginning of the 2022 season, guiding them to two play-off finishes in the space of three years and only narrowly missing out on the top six in 2023.

But he has admitted the ongoing saga at the club means there is uncertainty over whether he will become the Red Devils’ Director of Rugby next year, as initially planned.

Kear, a former Castleford player, says the Tigers should be looking closely at the former Leigh and Toronto boss as successor to Danny McGuire.

“I know who I would give the job to – Paul Rowley,” Kear told Love Rugby League. “Castleford have always been known as ‘Classy Cas’ haven’t they?

“They have played some great football down the years and that was cemented when Daryl Powell was there and they finished top in 2017 before reaching the Grand Final.

“And I just think Paul Rowley’s style of coaching would suit that philosophy and that demand.

“He’s been a success in his coaching career and I’d say he’s been a success this year, simply by turning a team out every week.

“I think he would be a great fit for Castleford – the best possible fit.”

Castleford director of rugby Chris Chester has revealed the timescale to appoint their new head coach has been pushed back beyond this week, with supporters having to wait a while longer to discover who McGuire’s successor will be.

Chester revealed last week that he had hoped to make a recommendation to the Tigers’ board at a meeting this Friday, with interviews taking place this week with the five-strong shortlist that was revealed by Love Rugby League last month.

Castleford-born Kear, 70, admits he has no clue who the new coach might be but he is adamant that Rowley would be a perfect fit.

The BBC pundit added: “Paul’s been excellent throughout Salford’s crisis this season and a great ambassador for the game, never mind as Salford coach.

“He’s been so respectful and handled everything with such class and dignity.”