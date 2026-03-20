St Helens won again as Paul Rowley’s injury-hit side took out Toulouse, but Paul Rowley is refusing to get carried away despite recording a fifth straight victory.

The Saints were exceptional in the first half as they raced in 28 points, though Rowley was less impressed with the second half as Saints conceded 16 unanswered points before Jackson Hastings calmed nerves with a late penalty goal to secure a 30-16 win.

Rowley was without 12 senior players for the game, and he appears to have lost another with George Whitby seemingly failing a HIA minutes after entering the field, though they should be able to recall Daryl Clark and Jake Burns next should they pass their own HIA protocols.

But they won again regardless and Rowley said on Sky Sports afterwards: “Second half obviously got a little bit disappointing for us. We had some standards that we wanted to uphold in that second half and didn’t quite manage to do that. But all credit to Toulouse for having a resurgence.

“We knew they would on their own pitch and they’d been great. But nevertheless, we’d have taken the result before we got here. I thought we were absolutely fantastic in that first half and I guess the mindset probably understandably just drifted a little bit and we played a little bit of tig and pass in that second half rather than doing what we did in the first half, which we enjoyed the fruits of our labour and ultimately we got the result in the end.”

Rowley added: “I think the spine was fantastic and like you say, you picked Jackson (Hastings) for the man of the match. It could have been any of the bodies, Harry Robertson and Tristan Sailor in particular.

“But I thought Jake Wingfield was fantastic at nine and I thought George Delaney and David Klemmer and Noah Stephens, all the big boys were good as well. I thought it was a really good team performance. I think this team showed that it’s got a lot of resilience.

“We have a lot of adversity with injuries at the minute. You’ve got to navigate the logistics of the travel, two flights to Paris, then to Toulouse. We’ve had fun, we’ve shared a long time together, a good company and like I said before, we’re getting pretty resilient and some good signs.”