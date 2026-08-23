Paul Rowley has wished St Helens ‘all the best for the rest of the season’, speaking publicly for the first time since his departure as head coach.

Having only been in charge of Saints since the start of the 2026 campaign, Rowley was relieved of his duties in early July, with the club confirming the news just 24 hours before their derby clash away against Wigan Warriors.

The 51-year-old had endured a short but turbulent stint at the BrewDog Stadium, with a positive start to the campaign soon nosediving with a slump in form amid a huge injury crisis.

Rowley had actually won his last game at the helm, against Catalans Dragons on July 17, but that came five days after a 46-0 defeat on home soil to Toulouse Olympique which proved a dark day for Saints on the whole.

Paul Rowley speaks on St Helens exit for first time as ‘shock’ Kevin Walters admission made

Officially, Rowley is on gardening leave as things stand, so is still a Saints employee.

Friday night saw him undertake commentary duties on BBC Radio 5Live as Wigan beat Wakefield 26-12 at The Brick Community Stadium.

Asked about losing his job at Saints, he said: “It’s quite simple really.

“Eamonn McManus (Saints’ Chairman) did the interview on Sky Sports a few weeks ago and pretty much summed it up.

“I’m still employed by the club as it stands.”

With assistant Eamon O’Carroll having stepped up to take charge in the interim until the end of the season, Rowley’s permanent replacement was announced earlier this week in the shape of Kevin Walters.

Experienced Australian coach Walters will lead the Kangaroos in this autumn’s Rugby League World Cup before assuming the helm at the BrewDog Stadium ahead of the 2027 campaign.

Rowley said: “As we all saw yesterday (Thursday), it was a bit of a shock announcement to the rugby league world and myself that Kevin Walters, a very esteemed coach, is going to go to St Helens.

“They’re cracking on, and I wish them all the best for the rest of the season.

“I’m doing the gardening and learning to cook at the minute!”