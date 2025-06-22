Salford boss Paul Rowley has labelled Hunslet’s derogatory statement on the Red Devils’ signing of Kobe Rugless as ‘grossly inaccurate’, insisting he has provided the Championship club with evidence to confirm the same.

Earlier this week, Super League outfit Salford announced the arrival of utility Rugless on an initial two-week loan deal from Hunslet.

Rugless – whose father Troy represented London Broncos in the early ’90s – has donned a shirt in the Championship for the Parksiders since the beginning of this season having been snapped up from Down Under following their promotion last term.

His move to Super League came out of the blue, and soon after it was announced, Hunslet published a statement which accused Salford of signing him without their consent. In the same statement, the RFL were also hit out at for their part in the transfer.

Paul Rowley slams ‘grossly inaccurate’ Hunslet claims after Salford transfer saga

Rugless made his Red Devils bow on Sunday as they were beaten 38-6 at home by Hull FC, and is expected to take to the field again next week in Super League when Rowley’s side visit St Helens.

Post-match on Sunday, Rowley defended both Salford and the RFL as he was asked about the statement from Hunslet, explaining: “I’ll show you the messages, I think whoever has written it (the statement) is anonymous!

“The conversation between me and their coach is completely different to that statement, and I think they probably realise now grossly inaccurate, but it would be embarrassing to backtrack.

“We were approached about the player, twice, and our first port of call was to ring the Hunslet coach.

“We had a really good conversation, I didn’t know the player to be honest. It’s come from agent and player to us.

“The comments were really disappointing. More disappointing is that when I’ve presented them with the actual events, they’ve not felt the need or maybe it’s too embarrassing to fix that up.”

Hunslet have insisted that any permanent deal for Rugless to remain with the Red Devils still needs to be agreed, seeking ‘a fair and appropriate outcome’.

Rowley continued: “It can’t be us (they are angry at), we couldn’t have done any more or been any more honest and up front (with them).

“I don’t think we could’ve done anymore, we went above and beyond. It’s certainly not us. Who they want to be angry at is not our concern.

“They’re a fantastic club with fantastic people, and we were very careful to treat them with due respect.

“I just hope our relationship continues in the way it always has been and always should be between clubs.”

