Paul Rowley suggested the lack of game time for Nene Macdonald and Jack Welsby will be a consideration heading into next week’s Challenge Cup semi-final after both made scoring returns in the win over York Knights.

The duo both took to the field after long layoffs and got valuable minutes under their belts, with Macdonald starting and Welsby coming off the bench.

The challenge for Rowley now is how to use both in the semi-final against York, with Welsby’s role particularly fascinating given Tristan Sailor has been impressing at fullback in his absence.

Asked about the pair in the context of losing Kyle Feldt for next week’s game due to a failed HIA, Rowley told Sky Sports: “With Jack and Nene, we’ve got troops, but a lot of it now is match fitness and game time.

“Those two boys have been sat down for a long time, so we shouldn’t expect too much. I thought they were steady without being brilliant today, but there’s much more to come from those two. And again, when those boys and other boys come back into the team and we start getting some fluency and finding our groove, then we’ll be better for it.

“But we’re certainly finding a way, and like I said before, it’s a convincing win.”

Saints will go into that game having won 10 of their last 11 games. By comparison, they play a Wigan team badly out of form.

The Warriors’ results will have no significance on Saints’ preparations but Rowley admitted they will go into the match with confidence, while knowing they still need to improve.

“Again, we always come away with these victories and still thinking we’ve got a long way to go and a lot to work on, a lot of improvement in us. So we need to find that improvement because we’re going to be a different beast next week. And yeah, it’s a huge game and with a big reward at the end of it. So we need to perform.”