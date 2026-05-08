Paul Rowley has provided insight into his thinking for Jack Welsby and Tristan Sailor as the St Helens head coach prepares for his biggest game as the club’s head coach yet.

With a Challenge Cup semi-final against Wigan Warriors on the horizon, Rowley has the challenge of getting the best out of the pair, who are both arguably at their best when playing at fullback.

Welsby’s return from injury last week saw him come off the bench, but it was Sailor who remained at fullback, certainly from a defensive point of view.

But in attack, Saints played in a way that allowed the pair to both be deployed in a fullback like role, something they are likely to deploy again on Saturday.

Explaining the system, Rowley said: “We’ve got two pivots and a full back, but we use each of the stereotypical full backs in Jack and Tristan, who you were alluding to.”

When the pair last played together, the opening round win over Warrington Wolves, it was Welsby who defended at fullback, rather than Sailor.

That changed against York last week and when quizzed if it was a permanent change, the Saints boss said: “I think like anything in a season, I’m new at this club or was new at this club.

“So I was learning about everybody and everything and seeing what works best for us. And with any team, you fall into things and what works and that’s what we’ve fallen into. We feel at this minute in time that that was a good way to go for us.”

Saints have had an excellent start to the season and sit joint top of the Super League table with eight wins from their opening ten games of the season. That included a victory over the Warriors on Good Friday.