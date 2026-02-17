St Helens head coach Paul Rowley praised outgoing Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Mike Rush’s impact on the club after his shock departure earlier this week.

Rush – who will turn 50 at the start of next month – spent close to 27 years with Saints, holding numerous roles across the club during that time.

Starting as an executive development manager and ending with a 13-year spell as CEO of the club, he even had a stint as the Super League heavyweights’ interim head coach back in 2012.

But just one game into the new Super League season, Saints confirmed that Rush had stepped down from his role and departed the club earlier this week, as first reported by LoveRugbyLeague.

Paul Rowley’s 44-word response to Mike Rush’s St Helens departure

Rush oversaw matters at Saints during the historic period of dominance in the British game, lifting four Super League titles on the spin between 2019 and 2022 alongside the 2023 World Club Challenge, winning that Down Under against Penrith Panthers.

His departure from the BrewDog Stadium comes soon after the appointment of new head coach Rowley, who put pen to paper on a three-year deal ahead of the 2026 campaign.

For the time being, chairman Eamonn McManus is acting as an interim CEO while the search for Rush’s permanent replacement is carried out.

Asked about Rush’s exit during his pre-match press conference ahead of Saints’ home opener against Leigh Leopards this weekend, Rowley remained rather tight-lipped.

He said: “I’ve only been here a short while, but you don’t have to be in here to know the impact that Mike has had on the club.

“He’ll go down as a huge part of the St Helens history, and a successful one as well.”