Paul Rowley has provided an injury update ahead of St Helens’ clash with Warrington Wolves.

Saints will be without both Lewis Murphy (elbow) and Harry Robertson (quad), though Rowley insists neither will be out long-term.

Deon Cross has been named in the squad despite a bicep injury suffered in the defeat to Castleford Tigers and Rowley stated that he is available for selection after two weeks of recovery time.

“Lewis is, like I said before, he’s had a recurrence of the elbow injury, so he’ll be struggling with that for a few weeks. We won’t see Lewis for a few weeks now.

“Deon is in the squad and is available for selection.”

On Robertson, Rowley added: “Again, a recurrence of the quad injury. Again, it’s a very short term and we expect him back for the next fixture.”

Owen Dagnall is also available for selection after being a late drop out last week for the defeat to Leeds Rhinos through illness.

Saints could also hand a debut to new prop Daniel Suluka-Fififta, who has been named in the extended squad for the clash.

“He’s settled in nicely on and off the field. He’s quiet and unassuming, but he looks good in training and he’s settled in nicely. So yeah, really pleased.

“If he plays, if he’s selected, then obviously he’ll play in the middle.”

Rowley’s reflections on latest defeat

Saints lost to league leaders Leeds last Thursday, though it was a much-improved performance from the one they dished up against Castleford Tigers last time out.

Rowley admitted they weren’t perfect at Headingley, but also felt they had decisions go against them.

“We conceded too many penalties. We stopped playing in the second half, I felt. So that’s the learnings that we’ll get from it. But I thought we did a lot of things very good.

“We certainly had some calls go against us, which I believe were incorrect and quite significant in the game. But as always, we’ll try and control the controllables and that starts with us.

“I think just making the right options at the right time. So, yeah, we could have done a little bit more there.”