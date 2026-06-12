Paul Rowley hopes to keep Jonny Lomax at St Helens beyond the end of this season, but has admitted that may have to come in an off-field role.

One-club man Lomax made his first-team debut for Saints back in March 2009 against Wakefield Trinity, and has now featured almost 400 times in their colours.

Now just a few months off his 36th birthday in September, the latest of those appearances at home against Warrington Wolves on Thursday night lasted just 15 minutes.

In a heavy collision with Josh Thewlis, half-back Lomax fractured his jaw and is now set for a lengthy stint on the sidelines, with this his second serious injury of a year which sees his current contract come to an end.

Whether he opts to try and go around again remains to be seen, and if he does, it may not be with Saints.

‘I’d always like Jonny around, in whatever capacity, because he’s a champion player and champion bloke’

An 11-time England international with four caps for Great Britain on his CV, Lomax was a mainstay in the Saints side which did the four-peat of successive Grand Final triumphs between 2019 and 2022, also lifting the Challenge Cup in 2021.

Following his early exit at the BrewDog Stadium on Thursday evening, Saints went on to lose 18-6 to Warrington, suffering a third consecutive Super League defeat and seeing their 100% home record in 2026 brought to an end in the process.

Post-match, head coach Rowley was asked whether we may have seen Lomax’s last game in a Saints shirt given the serious injury suffered, and he responded: “I’ve not even thought about that.

“There are so many things that Jonny can do, whether that be carrying on playing or not.

“I’ve got a great relationship with Jonny, I’ve really enjoyed working with him since I’ve been here, and it’s an honest one.

“We’ll continue to chat.”

35-year-old Lomax sits third on the list of Saints appearances in the summer era, behind only former team-mate and head coach Paul Wellens and legendary hooker James Roby.

Rowley – who has been in charge of the club since the start of this season – continued: “I’d always like Jonny around, in whatever capacity, because he’s a champion player and champion bloke.

“His battle at the minute is just to get back from this injury, and there’ll be games to play (when he is back available), I’m sure.”