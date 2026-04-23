St Helens head coach Paul Rowley had plenty of praise for incoming Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Abi Ekoku, who he played alongside for Halifax Blue Sox back in the 90s!

Earlier this month, it was confirmed that Ekoku had vacated his role as CEO of the Rugby Football League (RFL) to take up the same job at Saints.

Mike Rush, of course, held the role of Saints‘ CEO for more than a decade before his departure from the club at the beginning of the year.

Rush’s permanent successor Ekoku is in the building at the BrewDog Stadium now: and his arrival has been warmly welcomed by head coach Rowley, who only took charge himself ahead of 2026.

St Helens coach Paul Rowley lauds incoming CEO Abi Ekoku as connection revealed

Ekoku – who turned 60 earlier this month – is a former athlete having represented Great Britain at the European Athletics Championships in the 90s before becoming a rugby league player.

Going on to don a shirt for London Crusaders and Bradford Bulls, it was Halifax where he and Rowley played alongside one another: doing so between 1995 and 1996.

Following his arrival at ten-time Super League champions Saints, head coach Rowley said: “He’s an ex-rugby player for a start, he’s an ex-athlete.

“His background and his family’s background is steeped in sport and elite sport.

“I have had conversations with him, I know him well because I played alongside Abi.

“I welcome him to the club, and everybody is looking forward to working alongside him.”

Notably, the RFL appointed Ekoku’s successor earlier this week, with RL Commercial’s Managing Director Rhodri Jones stepping up to become CEO of the game’s governing body in the interim.

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