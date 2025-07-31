Salford Red Devils coach makes frank admission on quota spot increase

Salford Red Devils boss Paul Rowley believes the increase in quota spots could lead to standards rising right across the pathways.

From next season, Super League clubs will be allowed to have as many as 10 non-domestic players in their squads; however, that could limit opportunities for young English players to make their senior bows.

While the full effects of the increase will not be seen for some time, clubs are already beginning to make the most of it. The increase to 10 quota spots was seen as a big factor behind Hull FC’s signing of Sam Lisone for next season, while Liam Knight has also extended his stay at the MKM as a result of the changes. Catalans Dragons prop Chris Satae was also offered a new deal following the changes.

But, some clubs are still insisting they will not go up to the limit, with St Helens boss Paul Wellens telling Love Rugby League his priority would be to develop English talent.

‘Everybody’s standards need to be raised’

The question of developing young talent will be consistently asked for seasons to come following the increase, but Rowley feels this could be a chance for the pathways right across the English game to improve to ensure that the production line of talent remains in place.

“I don’t see too much of a problem (with raising the number of quota players),” he told members of the media ahead of his side’s clash with Hull KR. “I think it makes it tougher, but that’s not necessarily a bad thing.

He added: “Everybody’s standards need to be raised across our pathways, and to get to the top, then everybody needs to be that little bit better. I think time will tell if it improves standards and raises the benchmark.”

His comments also come following the decision to expand Super League to 14 teams from the start of next season, but questions loom over whether there are even enough players to service a league that size.

From next season, there could be as many as 420 players in the top flight (based on an average squad size of 30), but the increase in quota spots will mean 140 of those are non-domestic (exactly a third).

“There are certainly enough rugby players across the world to service teams across the globe (to fill a 14-team Super League),” Rowley said. “If you’re going to fine-tune that to English players, then there’s probably not enough English players at this present time, but that’s probably why they are increasing the quota.

‘The Devil is in the detail’

More widely, the decision to increase the league to 14 teams has already received heavy backlash from fans, and now reports have come out that Super League’s primary broadcaster, Sky Sports, have not endorsed the decision.

However, Rowley divulged he is in favour of an expanded league, from a purely sporting standpoint, that is.

“I’m all for playing different varieties and different teams, but the devil is in the details,” said the Salford boss.

“Without sitting in the meeting and knowing the figures, facts and details that the decision was based on, then I’ll abstain from having too strong an opinion on it.

He added: “But, as a fan, I think it’ll be more interesting to have more teams.”

