St Helens boss Paul Rowley believes their Good Friday battles with Wigan provide THE derby in rugby league, with excitement building for his first involvement.

Rowley took charge of Saints ahead of the 2026 campaign, and has enjoyed a largely positive start to his tenure on the results front with four wins from their opening six Super League fixtures.

Their sternest test yet awaits on Good Friday however, with rivals Wigan making the short trip to the BrewDog Stadium for the two clubs’ annual clash.

The 51-year-old has been involved in the game for a long time both as a player and coach, but this will be the first time he’s been a part of a Wigan-Saints derby.

And that in itself provides all the excitement Rowley needs for this week’s build-up.

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‘You can’t compare this, because the word ‘derby’ derives from this fixture, this is the original derby’

Saints-Wigan provides Sky Sports’ main event on Good Friday, following on from the Hull derby between KR and FC.

Speaking to LoveRugbyLeague earlier this week, Rowley said: “You can’t compare this (to anything I’ve experienced previously), because the word ‘derby’ derives from this fixture, this is the original derby.

“I’m a Leigh lad, so Wigan has always been a derby to me anyway. I’m used to going to battle with Wigan, and this is no different.

“But the passion, the magnitude, the history, the success of both clubs are just ingredients that make this the biggest one on the calendar.

“You always want to give that narrative (that it’s just a normal week), but I just think sometimes you can’t hide the fact (it is different), so it’s important to acknowledge it.

“It’s a special game in the calendar of both Saints and Wigan, and we’ll acknowledge that. We’ll recognise the importance of the future for everybody involved, and we’ve spoken about that today at training.

“We’ll take that into the game. It’s like any other week, just magnified by ten in every way, shape and form!”

Separated by Billinge Hill, the two neighbours clash on Good Friday as part of Rivals Round. Unexpectedly, both head into their meeting on the back of losses.

Saints were thumped 52-10 away at Hull KR last Friday night, and then saw Wigan beat 34-16 at home by basement boys Huddersfield Giants the following day, with that the Warriors’ first defeat of the year in any competition.

Assessing the impact of those results, Rowley admitted: “I think it re-affirms the important things in the game, the fundamentals, and both clubs will have spoken about that this week.

“It just adds to the confrontational nature of the fixture, both teams will be honing in on that side of things, so I think it does have an effect.”