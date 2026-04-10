St Helens coach Paul Rowley has confirmed that Jake Wingfield’s season looks likely to be over after suffering a serious knee injury – while winger Lewis Murphy is also set for an extended spell on the sidelines.

The Saints sauntered into the semi-finals of this year’s Challenge Cup with a straightforward 36-4 victory over Catalans Dragons to move to within one victory of the final at Wembley later this summer.

But the win has come at a major cost, it appears.

Wingfield went down in the first ten minutes of the game on Friday night clutching his knee, while Murphy was in visible discomfort after an awkward landing on his elbow that left his Saints team-mate Tristan Sailor looking taken aback.

And Rowley has admitted after the game that Wingfield looks to have suffered an ACL injury to his knee which would almost certainly end his 2026 campaign. Furthermore, Murphy has dislocated his elbow – with another lengthy lay-off likely for a player who has struggled with injuries since moving to the club.

Rowley said: “Wingy looks like an ACL and Murph looks like a dislocated elbow so they’re long termers again. We’re clocking up to about 15 injuries now and they’re not academy lads, they’re genuine 15 first team players. But hopefully we’ve got two or three back next week.”

Rowley admitted that he was thrilled with the manner of his side’s performance as they proved too strong for Catalans, and insisted he was relieved that they managed to back up last week’s dramatic derby win over Wigan Warriors.

He said: “We would have took that scoreline just coming to the game today. I was a bit nervous after the high of last week. All everyone wanted to talk about was last week so it as a real test of professionalism and that was a real professional display, very good.”