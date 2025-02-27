Salford Red Devils boss Paul Rowley clarified that his players haven’t been paid as scheduled, but will be tomorrow (Friday), and refused to use the delay in payment as an excuse for their 42-0 humbling at Hull KR.

Finding themselves 20-0 down come the break, the Red Devils suffered a seventh consecutive defeat at Craven Park on Thursday night, meaning they’ve now lost all of their first three games in Super League in 2025.

Both Jayden Nikorima and Chris Hill were sin-binned on a night to forget on the field for all connected to Salford.

And shortly after the final hooter, news broke of the players not receiving their wages before the game as expected.

Paul Rowley clears up missed Salford Red Devils wage payments as 'victim mentality' blamed for Hull KR humbling

All Out Rugby League‘s initial report was followed up on in the post-match press conference at Craven Park, with Rowley moving quickly to clarify the situation.

Having been taken over earlier this month, the money being sent to the club to cover wages has had to go through money laundering protocols on account of coming from overseas.

That has caused a delay, but Rowley insists the payments will land on Friday. He said: “It’s not an issue to me. We know the situation there. It’s not a problem.

“If it’s been a distraction, I won’t wear that personally, because we’re here to play rugby.

“We’ve got a million (possible) excuses lined up already. We can’t ignore the turmoil and weight the lads have carried for some time.

“If you want to have a victim mentality, people will stand on you and you won’t get sympathy.

“It’s tomorrow (they’ll be paid).

“Again, it’s not a concern. Everyone’s been very clear and kept in the loop.

“It’s a transitional process of it (the money) crossing countries and going through this, that and other, so there’s no dramas there.

“The transparency has been first class and we’re all clear and up to date.”

