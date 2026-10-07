Paul Rowley remains in contention to become the new head coach of Castleford Tigers, but Jamie Langley is now out of the running.

Rowley has been strongly linked with the Tigers role since the departure of Ryan Carr, a move that has seen the Tigers looking for yet another head coach after years of high turnover.

However, his clouded exit from St Helens, which had seen him remain as an employee at the club several months after being relieved of his duties, had made the ability to secure a new role challenging.

But Saints confirmed in a statement last week that Rowley had formally left the club and with that, Castleford are now understood to have re-entered discussions with the coach, who has previously worked at Leigh Leopards, Toronto Wolfpack and Salford Red Devils before his move to Saints.

While Rowley’s path to the job has now been cleared, Love Rugby League understands that one person out of the running now is Langley, the current assistant coach to Brad Arthur at Leeds Rhinos.

Langley has been linked with the role for some time and has strong links to the Tigers, with the 42-year-old born in Normanton.

However, he is now believed to have put any suggestions of a move to Castleford and is committed to the Rhinos for next season, ruling him out of the running for the Tigers job in the process.

With that, Rowley now appears to be the lead contender given the club initially wanted a domestic coach to guide them into the future. As the process has evolved, Australian candidates have been discussed given the relative lack of options on the overseas market and have remained a part of the process.

However, Rowley’s emergence on the market is an important development, and sources insist that he is interested in the job and would like to pursue it.

The Tigers still appear to have plenty to do before pre-season starts next month, most notably securing their next head coach. But plenty of their contracted players were also expected to depart but up to now, that has not materialised.