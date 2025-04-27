Paul Rowley addresses Deon Cross’ St Helens move as honest ‘vulnerability’ admission made

Salford boss Paul Rowley insists he wishes Deon Cross ‘nothing but the best’ after moving to St Helens, and says his exit shows the ‘vulnerability’ of the Red Devils in their current state.

Versatile back Cross had been with Salford since the start of the 2022 campaign, scoring 32 tries in 93 appearances in their colours.

Amid the Red Devils’ ongoing financial plight though, reports of his desire to join hometown club Saints – who released him as a teenager – started to emerge a few weeks ago.

The 28-year-old hadn’t been seen at any of Salford‘s training sessions for around a fortnight, handing in a sick note, and his move to the Totally Wicked Stadium was eventually confirmed earlier this week, penning a two-and-a-half-year deal.

LRL RECOMMENDS: Salford Red Devils coach dubbed ‘best in Super League’ by leading NRL CEO

Paul Rowley addresses Deon Cross’ St Helens move as brutally honest ‘vulnerability’ admission made

Despite him being under contract, Salford ultimately didn’t receive a single penny from Saints for Cross as the RFL de-registered him from the Red Devils’ squad under legal advice.

There had originally been no comment from anyone linked to the club on the transfer, but after Salford’s 28-6 defeat at home against Leigh Leopards on Saturday night, Rowley was asked about the situation.

Addressing the matter, he said: “I think the inner workings of the deal are not for me to talk about.

“All I know is I look back and I’ve enjoyed working with Deon, I wish him all the best in his future and I’ve had some great times.

“We’ve laughed together, cried together and he’s moved on now.

“He’s worked hard to become an established Super League player and he’s off to pastures new.

“That’s what the vulnerability of our club is, it’s there for all to see. This sort of chaos, we can’t get too upset about losing little battles like that, or losing players, whatever it looks like.

“We just have to concentrate on what’s next and who we’re working with, and that’s what we’re doing.

“We’ve still got a great group here and I wish him all the best. I hope it works out for him, he’s a fantastic lad.”

LRL RECOMMENDS: Hull KR and Leeds Rhinos coaches slam red cards as united message sent to RFL