Salford coach Paul Rowley admits he is upset by the departure of Kurt Haggerty from the club: but says he has given no thought as to whether he would want to continue leading the Red Devils in 2026.

Haggerty had agreed a deal to succeed Rowley at the Salford Community Stadium next year, with Rowley set to move into a director of rugby-style role at the club long before their financial issues mounted to the crisis the club currently finds itself in.

Haggerty and Salford then announced at the start of this week that he had parted company with the Red Devils with immediate effect, leaving them in limbo in terms of their coaching plans for 2026 and beyond. He is understood to be one of the candidates to take the Bradford Bulls job.

That has led to questions on whether Rowley could possibly decide to remain in charge, given the emotional bond he has developed with the club which was underlined during the celebrations after last Friday’s win over Warrington Wolves.

But Rowley, perhaps unsurprisingly, shut down any talk of what could happen beyond this season given the uncertainty engulfing the Red Devils.

He said: “I’ve not even thought about it but that’s not something that has been discussed, obviously. I’ve not thought about it. I just want to get through today, tomorrow and so on. It’s just been a day at a time.”

Rowley has had a long relationship with Haggerty, not just at Salford but at the likes of Leigh and Toronto. And he admitted he was devastated to see him move on from the Red Devils.

“I wouldn’t say it’s upset the buildup (to the game on Thursday),” he said.

“In sport and in rugby clubs things move on pretty quick. That would be the same if I’d gone but for me personally it’s upset my routine because I miss having Kurt around.

“Me and Kurt have been on an unbelievable journey together and we’ve shared some amazing moments in the four years at Salford. It’s really sad that Kurt has left but he’s one of many that have left and he’s quite emotional really to lose your friends. I wish him all the best.”

