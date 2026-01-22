Love Rugby League’s Matt Shaw sat down with Hull KR Chief Executive Paul Lakin to discuss a variety of topics across the game. In part one, they discuss the salary cap, recruitment plans and the future of Willie Peters.

MS: We’ve spoken about salary cap before and how it’s an ongoing struggle, I assume it doesn’t get easier when you’re winning trebles?

PL: Our big argument with the salary cap is that it hasn’t been raised for over six years now, which when you consider the cost of living, is our biggest issue. We are where we are at the top end of the salary cap, but at the bottom end, it needs raising because you can earn £26,000 minimum wage now, and I think it’s got to a point where we raise the bottom end of the salary cap because we’re asking people to become professional athletes and financially it needs to become attractive too.

MS: From a Hull KR perspective on recruitment, is it a case of retaining what you’ve got this year?

PL: I think the market at the moment has never been tougher, with Perth recruiting and then PNG after that. Retention has never been more important for clubs and it’s something we focus on first. It’s a case of being careful what you let go, as there isn’t a lot out there, in my opinion.

MS: Do you foresee challenges in retaining players?

PL: We’re well aware more clubs are looking at our players but internally, I believe we have a really strong culture and that counts for a lot. As a board, we provide for the players and everything around them to play at the best of their ability and that counts for a lot. And it is a salary cap sport, so clubs aren’t going to come in with mind-blowing offers. Will a player move clubs for another £10,000 or £15,000 a year? Maybe. But you also question how much it is worth to a player to be in the environment they’re currently in.

MS: You’ve signed a lot of younger players in this cycle, but there’s still the ambition to bring your own through, do you think you’re making progress on that front?

PL: There’s no doubt we need to get better and be better. We made a key change by bringing Pete Riding in as our Head of Youth and coaching our academy at the moment. He’s got extensive experience and we’re growing in confidence in what we can achieve.

I’ve said before we need to be better, we’ve made a couple of other appointments in that department too. There are green shoots coming through now. As people know, we’ve had to buy some players in, but by 2028 I’m confident we’ll have two or three of our own coming through.

MS: From a salary cap perspective, that’s going to be so important if you want to consolidate at the top, isn’t it?

PL: Yeah. I’m aware some people say we’ve won trophies by doing it a different way, I think you yourself have said that. But I think there’s more to it than that. I think we’ve got the best coach in Super League, it’s actually the most pivotal position. I think we invest more in the off-field than most other clubs in terms of performance and doing our very best to ensure the players remain as injury-free as possible, while understanding that you need some luck in sport. That’s overlooked too, we’ve recruited players who have grown in confidence because of the support mechanism around them.

I don’t necessarily buy into the idea you have to have a thriving academy. Do I want one? Absolutely yes, but I don’t necessarily buy into it.

MS: Just on Willie, he’s now linked with every NRL job that comes up, but you always seem relaxed and confident about his future…

PL: It’s confidence based on the fact that we communicate so openly with each other, have such a strong relationship. It’s not something that’s hidden. It’s something I might raise occasionally. But it won’t be a surprise; at the moment, is there anything happening with Willie in that respect? No. Is he really happy here? Yes.

My confidence comes from being open and transparent. It’s not even a question of keeping an eye on the NRL market because Willie would be the first to tell me. He’s really invested in the club, and we’re really invested in him. We back him at every opportunity and get everything around him that he needs to help him achieve what we all want to achieve. I’m very relaxed based on sound knowledge.