Round 22 of Super League saw leaders Hull Kingston Rovers stretch their lead at the Super League summit to six points with a huge win at Wigan Warriors.

Leeds Rhinos thumped West Yorkshire derby rivals Castleford Tigers while St Helens and Hull FC also bolstered their play-off hopes with important victories.

Featherstone Rovers head coach Paul Cooke, also a rugby league pundit for talkSPORT and Sky Sports, gives Love Rugby League his Super League Team of the Week.

1. Tristan Sailor (St Helens)

I was coaching my Featherstone Rovers team to a high-scoring victory at Doncaster on Sunday, so I missed St Helens’ win over Huddersfield Giants.

But I have seen the highlights and it’s quite obvious that Sailor had a game and a half.

He scored twice and is my pick at full-back.

2. Tommy Makinson (Catalans Dragons)

The ex-Saints man scored a hat-trick and really stood out for Catalans in their defeat at Warrington.

It was a real shame to see him go off injured because the Dragons really missed him.

3. Harry Newman (Leeds Rhinos)

I thought he was brilliant for Leeds in their big win at Castleford.

Whether it be creating or scoring tries, Newman continues to have a very good season for Leeds.

4. Petu Hiku (Hull Kingston Rovers)

Hiku was outstanding for Hull KR in their victory at Wigan Warriors.

He made 153 metres and was just a huge presence for Willie Peters’ side.

5. Ryan Hall (Leeds Rhinos)

Ryan hadn’t scored for nine games, which is a hell of a drought for a player of his quality.

But his class told with a superb brace of tries. He’s the Benjamin Button of Super League and can play on for as long as he wants!

6. Zak Hardaker (Hull FC)

Zak has played in so many positions for Hull FC this season. But wherever John Cartwright deploys him, he invariably performs superbly well.

He certainly did on Saturday at half-back against Leigh Leopards. If he doesn’t play then Hull FC don’t win that game.

7. Jake Connor (Leeds Rhinos)

Jeez, what a player. I know Leeds weren’t up against the toughest opposition at the weekend.

But I really liked everything Connor did, and is doing, for the Rhinos this season.

I saw his interview with his son after the game and that might have something to do with the way he’s calmed his temperament.

He’s become a real leader for Leeds.

8. Jesse Sue (Hull Kingston Rovers)

Sue started the game really well for Hull KR and really laid the platform for his team.

Another outstanding display from the front-rower.

9. Jez Litten (Hull Kingston Rovers)

Litten was the player of the whole round after that sensational performance against Wigan Warriors.

He absolutely killed it and in a huge game too.

10. Keenan Palasia (Leeds Rhinos)

This guy has really impressed me this season and he was at it again on Saturday.

Another great performance in the front row for Brad Arthur’s men.

11. Dean Hadley (Hull Kingston Rovers)

Dean Hadley did what Dean Hadley does.

He put in a huge shift in the back row and got a vital try as well to help his side to victory.

12. Rhyse Martin (Hull Kingston Rovers)

Starting to show how good he is now for Hull KR.

Not that it’s ever been in any doubt. An absolute class act, as he showed against Wigan on Friday.

13. Morgan Knowles (St Helens)

Everyone knows how good Morgan Knowles is.

He simply never takes a backward step and is just an absolute competitor, as he showed again for Saints in their win over Huddersfield Giants.