Wigan Warriors have tied down off-contract powerhouse Patrick Mago, putting rumours of an exit to bed with a contract extension until the end of 2028 which includes an option in the club’s favour for another 12 months.

Auckland-born Mago has been with Wigan since the start of the 2022 campaign having arrived from NRL outfit South Sydney Rabbitohs.

The front-rower quickly established himself as a fans’ favourite at The Brick Community Stadium, and has now made exactly 150 appearances in their colours, winning every major honour available – most of those at least twice.

With his future unclear, reports from Down Under only earlier this month suggested he would be returning to Australia come the end of the season.

But those reports have now been quashed, with Mago tied down by the Cherry and Whites for at least another two years.

‘It was a really easy decision for me, I’ve got my family here and Wigan is all we know, really’

Mago has scored ten tries in 32 appearances for Wigan so far this term, and will be involved this weekend in their Super League play-off semi-final tie at home against Wakefield Trinity.

As his new deal was announced, he said: “Wigan has become my second home and I’ve really enjoyed my time here.

“The group of lads that we’ve got here and the coaching staff are class and I’m loving every moment.

“It was a really easy decision for me, I’ve got my family here and Wigan is all we know, really.

“We have made a lot of friends here.”

“I can’t thank the Wigan fans enough, so thank you for your support. I am really happy to be staying and I can’t wait to see what we can achieve together.”

‘He’s a very good player, but he’s also the type of person and team-mate that we want at the club’

Between North Queensland Cowboys, Brisbane Broncos and Souths, Mago had made 37 NRL appearances by the time he joined Wigan.

If the Warriors go on to win the Grand Final this year and complete the treble, the prop will have won ten major honours in the club’s colours.

Head coach Matt Peet added: “Patrick has become a really important member of our group. His contribution on the field is there for everyone to see.

“He brings power, skill and physicality, and I think we’ve continued to see him develop as a player during his time at Wigan.

“Just as importantly, Patrick is an outstanding team-mate. He has a really positive influence around the group, particularly with our younger players, who he naturally looks after and gives his time to.

“He cares about his team-mates and understands what it means to represent Wigan Warriors.

“He’s also built a great connection with our supporters. He always has time for people and brings a warmth and personality that our fans have really taken to.

“We’re delighted that Patrick and his family see their future at Wigan. He’s a very good player, but he’s also the type of person and team-mate that we want at the club.”