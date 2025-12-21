Wigan Warriors legend attends UFC superstar Conor McGregor’s wedding as connection revealed

Wigan Warriors legend and former Super League Man of Steel Pat Richards was among the invited guests at UFC superstar Conor McGregor’s wedding in Rome earlier this month.

Irishman McGregor, a former UFC Featherweight and Lightweight champion, married long-time partner Dee Devlin on December 12.

The ceremony took place at the Chiesa di Santo Stefano degli Abissini within the Vatican and was attended by more than 150 guests, including plenty from across the worlds of sport and entertainment.

Richards, whose iconic stint in Super League with Wigan between 2006 and 2013 produced six major honours as well as his individual Man of Steel crown in 2010, was in attendance at both the ceremony and the reception.

43-year-old Richards was born in the Australian city of Liverpool, and shone in the NRL during his playing career as well as Super League: winning a Grand Final in 2005 with Wests Tigers.

Both of his parents were born in Dublin though, and Richards donned a shirt for Ireland on the international stage.

His ties to Ireland and the UK have remained strong since retirement, and having previously been pictured together on Christmas Day in 2022, it’s believed that Richards has a family connection with McGregor, hence his involvement in the 37-year-old’s wedding earlier this month.

Posting a selection of images from the celebrations on his Instagram, @patrichards5, the rugby league icon wrote: “Incredible family wedding. Congratulations Conor and Dee.”

McGregor himself then commented in response, saying: “Blessed.”

Richards is now back in Australia preparing for the upcoming 2026 campaign which will see him take charge of Wests’ under-17s side in the Harold Matthews Cup, a role he has recently landed.

McGregor meanwhile is targeting a return to the UFC in mid-June, with plans reportedly in place for a high-profile comeback bout against Michael Chandler at the White House Event.

That event is taking place on the Oval Office lawn, where an arena is being built specifically for the event.