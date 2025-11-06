Experienced former Super League forward Pat Moran has joined North Wales Crusaders from Oldham ahead of the 2026 campaign.

Three-time Ireland international Moran, who began his career in the top-flight with Warrington Wolves, now has over 140 senior career appearances on his CV.

Two of those came in a Warrington shirt, with his one Super League appearance registered against Salford Red Devils back in July 2019. Prior, he’d featured for Wire in a Challenge Cup tie against Bradford Bulls.

He joins Crusaders, the League 1 champions, after a three-year stint at Oldham – having spent a large chunk of 2025 out on loan at both Rochdale Hornets and Featherstone Rovers.

Former Warrington Wolves ace makes League 1 switch for 2026 as coach lauds character

Able to slot into the back-row and at loose as well as his more trademark front-row role, Moran – who spent a brief period in France with Avignon – has 15 career tries in the British club game on his CV.

As his signing was announced by Crusaders, he said: “I’m looking forward to joining up with North Wales Crusaders after their successful year last year and helping to keep building on that success. I’m excited to get into pre-season now and meet the lads.”

Come 2026, Moran will represent the Welsh side in a 21-team division as the Championship and League 1 merge. Full details of that merger, including the name of the newly-formed bumper competition, are still to be confirmed by the RFL.

Crusaders will become the versatile forward’s ninth club in the British game – after Warrington, Rochdale, Sheffield Eagles, Widnes Vikings, London Broncos, Newcastle Thunder, Oldham and Fev.

Head coach Dean Muir added: “I am delighted to have signed Pat. He is an experienced middle with qualities we need for this group, with his international experience he adds leadership and will set standards.

“He adds punch in the middle group but also a sleight of hand to be able to move the ball.

“He has been in really good systems and will help us develop our young group in the right way.”