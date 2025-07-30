Parramatta Eels ace Brendan Hands has joined Championship outfit Toulouse for the remainder of the 2025 campaign.

The 26-year-old brings a wealth of NRL experience with him to the South of France, with 40 first-grade appearances to his name Down Under, and gives them a timely boost heading towards their push for the play-offs.

Toulouse currently sit second in the Championship table after 18 matches, but are level on points with leaders York Knights.

‘I’m ready to give my all’

Commenting on the move, Hands said: “I’m super excited about arriving in Toulouse and starting to work with the guys.

He added: “I’m ready to give it my all to finish the season strong with them!”

Also commenting on the move, Parramatta Eels General Manager of Football, Mark O’Neill, said: “Brendan has been terrific for us during his time at our Club.

“This is a great opportunity for him to gain valuable experience where he can continue his development in a new environment.”

The hooker will also be available for Toulouse’s next match against London Broncos on Sunday, 10th August.

He is also the latest player to join the club on loan, following Hull KR back-rower AJ Wallace in making the move.

👋 𝐁𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞 𝐁𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐚𝐧 ! Le jeune talonneur australien rejoint le Toulouse Olympique jusqu’à la fin de la saison en provenance du prestigieux club de NRL des Parramatta Eels ! 🤝 🗣 Ses premiers mots : « 𝐽𝑒 𝑠𝑢𝑖𝑠 𝑠𝑢𝑝𝑒𝑟 𝑒𝑛𝑡ℎ𝑜𝑢𝑠𝑖𝑎𝑠𝑡𝑒 𝑎̀… pic.twitter.com/i1Jb3EcgiV — Toulouse Olympique XIII (@TOXIII) July 30, 2025

Hands joined the Eels from Penrith ahead of the 2023 NRL season, and quickly became a mainstay in the side. He made 19 appearances in each of his first two seasons with the Eels, scoring a try apiece as well, but has found first-grade minutes hard to come by in 2025 with just two NRL appearances to his name this campaign.

As a result, he has been forced into the NSW Cup side, where he’s made 15 appearances and scored two tries.

While he will now ply his trade with the French side for the rest of the campaign, he remains under contract at Parramatta for the 2026 season.

His move also comes after fellow Eels man Ryan Matterson made the switch to Warrington Wolves for the rest of the campaign.

