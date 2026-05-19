Parramatta Eels star Dylan Walker offered to Super League clubs

Super League clubs have been made aware of the opportunity to sign Parramatta Eels talent Dylan Walker.

Walker, an NRL champion with South Sydney Rabbitohs in 2014, has been touted to almost every Super League club in recent weeks as he pursues an opportunity in the competition next year.

The 31-year-old has had a fine NRL career, making 263 appearances and scoring 72 tries. He was named Dally M centre of the year in 2017, played twice in State of Origin and remains a regular performer to day. He has played eleven times for the Eels so far this season, and represented Parramatta 20 times last season.

But his time with the club looks to be coming to an end after two seasons. They are his fourth club having previously represented the Rabbitohs, Manly Sea Eagles and New Zealand Warriors.

As his career has progressed, he has played various positions. Starting his NRL career as a centre, he transitioned into the halves and has most recently been deployed at loose forward. His utility value has seen him take on the number 14 role quite regularly in more recent times.

Where could Walker land?

Given his ability to play several positions, there is scope for a number of clubs to see value in Walker heading into 2027. The majority of clubs have quota spots available for the next campaign, and his versatility, combined with his experience, will likely appeal to several clubs.

Interestingly, Walker’s financial demands are not thought to be through the roof either, compared to other players that have been offered to clubs in recent weeks. Sources have indicated that Walker is not commanding a marquee salary to make the move to Super League next season.

That, too, will be enticing to potential suitors at a time when it is becoming increasingly difficult to attract players from the NRL, given the gulf in salary cap between the two competitions.

NRL market heating up

Clubs have expressed surprise at the volume of NRL players currently being made available to Northern Hemisphere clubs at present.

Love Rugby League has already revealed that Ronald Volkman, Will Kennedy, Sam Verrills and Chanel Harris-Tevita are among those offered to clubs recently.

Beyond that, Castleford Tigers have already confirmed deals for Damian Cook and Mat Feagai for the 2027 season, while Kiwi superstar Roger Tuivasa-Sheck is joining Wakefield Trinity.

With more players already on the market, and many more set to join them, it is becoming increasingly likely that there will be a considerable number of NRL players making the move to Super League next year. Walker appears likely to be one of those.