Parramatta Eels forward offered to Super League clubs

Parramatta Eels forward Ryan Matterson is the latest player whose name has been circulated to Super League clubs as a possible recruitment option for 2026.

Love Rugby League has been told that several clubs across the competition have been informed that Matterson could be open to making the switch to Super League.

The 30-year-old has a contract with the Eels until the end of the 2026 season, after they handed him a lucrative four-year contract extension in 2022 to see off interest from rival NRL teams.

But Matterson, the nephew of former Castleford coach Terry, was told he was free to leave Parramatta midway through last year, and while that exit ultimately didn’t materialise, he is now seemingly back on the market again.

Matterson has not featured once for the Eels so far in 2025: he has only been named as a reserve for their NRL fixture against Canberra Raiders.

That has heightened the prospect of him not seeing his deal out until the end of next season, with various Super League clubs informed by Matterson’s management about his possible availability.

He began his career with Sydney Roosters in 2016 and spent three seasons with the club before making the move to Wests Tigers.

However, in 2020 he joined the Eels, where he has remained ever since. His form led to a New South Wales call-up in 2022, where he earned a solitary cap for the Blues.

Capable of playing in multiple positions across the pack, Matterson could be a possible option in the transfer market for clubs looking to bolster their pack.

A number of Super League’s top sides are in the process of scouring the Australian market in regards to big-name signings for 2026.

Canterbury forward Tom Amone is near the top of that list, with Leigh, Warrington and, as revealed by Love Rugby League earlier this week, Hull KR interested in the player.

And Matterson could be the next name on the radar of clubs.