Parramatta Eels begin legal action against Zac Lomax as transfer saga takes latest twist

Parramatta Eels have now commenced legal action against former winger Zac Lomax, with the NSW Blues man seeking a return to the NRL ahead of the 2026 season.

Lomax was initially granted an early release by the Eels to pursue an opportunity with breakaway rugby union competition R360, which has now been delayed until 2028 at the earliest.

Since then, the outside back has had a number of suitors across both rugby union and rugby league, even with a clause within his initial terms of release stating that the Eels, who he joined ahead of the 2025 season on a four-year deal, would have first refusal on him should he ever return to the 13-man game.

But, it is understood that the Melbourne Storm are leading the hunt for his signature ahead of the 2026 campaign, with a messy transfer saga now underway.

In a statement, the Eels wrote: “The Parramatta Eels have today commenced legal proceedings against Zac Lomax. The purpose of the proceedings is to enforce the release agreed in November 2025.

“We have endeavoured to resolve this by negotiation. This has included a formal independent mediation process with Zac Lomax and his legal team and representatives of the Melbourne Storm. However, no deal has been reached. Zac’s legal team have informed us in writing that he does not agree that the terms of the release can be enforced against him. Regrettably, we have been left with no alternative but to approach the NSW Supreme Court to resolve this issue.

“In late July / early August, Zac requested a release from his playing contract with the Parramatta Eels to pursue opportunities outside the NRL. After a period of negotiation with Zac and his lawyers, the Parramatta Eels agreed to the terms of a release for Zac to pursue opportunities outside of the NRL. As part of the release granted on 16 November 2025, the Parramatta Eels included conditions to safeguard the Club.

“One of those conditions was that Zac could not join another NRL Club before 31 October 2028 without our express written consent.

“This protected the Parramatta Eels (and its Members and fans) from a football perspective heading into the 2026 season. It ensured the Club would not lose a representative player to another NRL club without receiving adequate compensation/benefit during the period of Zac’s original contract. Zac agreed to that condition after receiving legal advice.”

Commenting further, Parramatta Eels chairman, Matthew Beach, said: “It is disappointing that we have reached this position, but we have an obligation to the Club’s stakeholders to protect the contractual rights of our Club and the expectation of our Members, players and supporters that contracts will be honoured.

“Back in November 2025, we granted Zac Lomax’s request for a release to pursue opportunities outside the NRL on the condition that he would not return to the NRL during the period of his original playing contract with our Club, without our written consent.

“Zac had legal representation during the negotiations of his release. Zac accepted those conditions on the basis that he told us his interests were focused on pursuing opportunities with rugby union, particularly R360. The release documentation was registered with the NRL. The NRL are aware of the conditions associated with the release.

“Our Club believes in the importance of observing contractual obligations. Contracts allow Clubs and players to operate with certainty and within a framework of rules. Contracts are the very stuff that any member of the community and companies have to honour in order to ensure that there is fair dealing. The same applies to the NRL, Clubs and players.

“Late last year, when we were approached by Melbourne Storm, we engaged with them in good faith; however, we have not been able to come to an agreement that would represent sufficient value for our Club, particularly in relation to our football program. The guiding position of our Club has been to ensure a fair exchange of value for our football program in circumstances where the Storm are attempting to obtain the benefit.”

“Zac and his agent still have an opportunity to work with us to explore options with the other 16 NRL clubs. Notwithstanding this action, we remain open to discussions with any Club who may be willing to offer the appropriate value for our football program.

“Our coaching staff, players, Members and fans would not expect us to consent to the release based on what has been offered, and therefore we have no alternative but to pursue legal action to enforce the terms of the release and protect the rights of our Club.

“Arthur Moses SC has been retained by the Parramatta Eels to represent its interests in court.”

