Papua New Guinea’s new NRL team backed for huge success as bold claim made

ARLC Chair Peter V’landys has backed the NRL’s new Papua New Guinea-based franchise to succeed, stating they could even become the new Penrith Panthers.

The new expansion side will enter the competition in 2028, following fellow expansion side Perth Bears, who will come into the NRL a year earlier in 2027. These two new teams will make the NRL a 19-team league.

PNG expansion franchise backed to succeed

Gears are already beginning to turn in the creation of infrastructure for the new NRL side, which will be based in the nation’s capital of Port Moresby, including tax exemptions for players, accommodation in a ‘resort-style area’ and the creation of a new Centre of Excellence for rugby league.

“We’re very confident we’re going to attract some marquee players and having the tax exemption is very important because that will motivate those players to bring their families over to Papua New Guinea to play,” V’landys told NRL.com.

“We want to get some of the best players because I’ve assured the Prime Minister that they will be in the Top 8 in the very first year, so we’re going to make sure we get some of the good players to come over here.

“We’ve looked at some sites today for the accommodation, we’ve looked at the Centre of Excellence, and we’re very impressed with what’s available.

“We’re going to make this a resort-style area for our players and their wives, so … except when they play and train, they’re going to take in the natural beauty of Papua New Guinea and enjoy it, because it’s a beautiful country.”

Alongside this, the current systems in place are also beginning to bear fruit. At senior level, the Kumuls won the 2024 Pacific Bowl title after beating Fiji and the Cook Islands, while two PNG players were recently called into the Queensland u19s side for their State of Origin fixture against New South Wales. Elsewhere, the Junior Kumuls have also enjoyed two close matches against the Australian Schoolboys team, losing 20-16 in 2023 and drawing 22-22 last October.

“From my perspective, the Australian Schoolboys side has always been very powerful and has always brought the elite players,” V’landys said.

“Most of the first grade players in the NRL came through the schoolboys system, and for the Papua New Guinea team to draw with them is an extraordinary event.

“If that’s an example of the future, Papua New Guinea will dominate, and that’s what we’re worried about.

“We’re not worried about them being competitive. We’re worried about them dominating because they could be the next Penrith, easily.”

