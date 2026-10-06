There is plenty of English-based representation in the Papua New Guinea squad for this autumn’s Rugby League World Cup: but Leigh Leopards star Lachlan Lam is a notable omission.

The Kumuls are once again one of the most intriguing nations going into the tournament – not least because they have a group stage game against England which could prove to be crucial.

And there are plenty of familiar faces from a plethora of clubs included in Jason Demetriou’s squad.

English-based stars aplenty in PNG squad

Perhaps unsurprisingly, London Broncos feature heavily given Demetriou’s involvement as head coach of the newly-crowned Championship winners. In total, they have five members of their squad called up to play for the Kumuls.

Fin Glare, Epel Kapinias, Rob Mathias, Morea Morea and Gairo Voro are all named – with Alex Mas also down as a shadow player for the tournament.

Three Super League clubs are represented too. Liam Horne and Edwin Ipape will likely reprise their role as Leigh Leopards’ hooking duo at international level after both earning call-ups, while retiring Hull KR forward Rhyse Martin also features in the squad for the last time.

St Helens centre Nene Macdonald, a mainstay of the Kumuls in recent years, is also included.

There are also former Super League players including ex-Castleford Tigers pair Sylvester Namo and Nixon Putt, who now play in the Queensland Cup. Ex-Warrington Wolves centre Rodrick Tai, who is also back playing in Australia’s lower grades, gets another call-up.

Kumuls dealt big double blow

However, there are two very notable names missing.

NRL icon and the competition’s all-time top try-scorer Alex Johnston is unavailable – as is Leigh Leopards star Lachlan Lam. A superstar of the Kumuls throughout his career, Lam is not named in the final squad, which is a major blow for Papua New Guinea.

Parramatta Eels prop Jack de Belin is included though, with a string of other players that have NRL experience including Manly Sea Eagles’ Josh Feledy.

PNG host Lebanon and Samoa in Port Moresby before heading to Wollongong for their final group match when they will take on Brian McDermott’s England.

Papua New Guinea World Cup squad: Jack de Belin (Parramatta Eels), Robert Derby (North Queensland Cowboys), Dudley Dotoi (Townsville Blackhawks), Josh Feledy (Manly Sea Eagles), Finley Glare (London Broncos), Liam Horne (Leigh Leopards), Edwin Ipape (Leigh Leopards), Zev John (Central Queensland Capras), Epel Kapinias (London Broncos), Bailey Biondi-Odo (Townsville Blackhawks), Zac Laybutt (North Queensland Cowboys), Nene Macdonald (St Helens), Rhyse Martin (Hull KR), Robert Mathias (London Broncos), Morea Morea Jnr (London Broncos), Luca Moretti (Parramatta Eels), Sylvester Namo (Brisbane Tigers), Nixon Putt (Central Queensland Capras), Rodrick Tai (Central Queensland Capras), Valentine Richard (PNG Hunters), Gairo Voro (London Broncos), Sanny Wabo (PNG Hunters), Khaiya Waiembi (PNG Hunters).

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