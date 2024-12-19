Papua New Guinea international returns to former club after Castleford Tigers exit

Former Castleford Tigers forward Nixon Putt has returned to former club Central Queensland Capras following his exit from the Mend-A-Hose Jungle.

The Papua New Guinea international struggled for game time in West Yorkshire, and has now returned down under after just one season with the Fords.

Nixon Putt returns to Central Queensland Capras for 2025

Putt made his QLD Cup debut with the PNG Hunters back in 2017, and after a further spell at Norths Devils he found his way to the Capras ahead of the 2021 season.

During his first stint at the club, Putt made 57 appearances, scoring 14 tries. After impressing in the reserve grade competition, he was snapped up by Castleford for the 2024 season, but struggled for game time.

He only made seven appearances in total for Craig Lingard’s side last season, and also spent time with League One side Newcastle Thunder and Championship outfit Batley Bulldogs.

It was already an open topic of discussion that Putt would return to Australia at the end of the 2024 season, due to his wife giving birth, however he was later part of a nine-strong group to leave Castleford Tigers alongside Jacob Miller, Elie El-Zakhem, Daniel Hindmarsh, Brad Martin, Luis Johnson, Samy Kibula, Paul McShane and Corey Hall.

An announcement posted via the club’s Facebook page confirmed the news of his return to the Capras, reading: “The Rockhampton Leagues Club Capras are excited to announce the signing of Nixon Putt for the 2025 Hostplus Cup season! Welcome back to CQ Nixon!”

Putt has also established himself as a regular feature in the PNG Kumuls side since making his debut in 2017. To date, he has won 13 Test caps for his country, scoring four tries in the process. He has also been to two World Cups with the Kumuls in 2017 and 2022. However, he missed out on their recent Pacific Championship squad, where they won the Pacific Bowl but later lost to New Zealand in the promotion/relegation play-off.

