Papua New Guinea international McKenzie Yei has joined League 1 outfit Dewsbury Rams on loan until the end of the season from Championship side Oldham.

Yei linked up with Oldham from Featherstone Rovers in April 2024, but is yet to make a competitive debut for the Roughyeds through a combination of injury woes and non-selection.

The prop, who has four appearances and a sole try on his CV for the Kumuls, has already sought game time out on loan with both Rochdale Hornets and Hunslet this term.

Now, he has returned to League 1 and joined Dewsbury until the end of the campaign, when his contract back at Boundary Park is set to expire.

LRL RECOMMENDS: Former Hull KR ace makes League 1 move as next destination confirmed

Papua New Guinea international forward makes League 1 switch as loan confirmed

Mount Hagen-born Yei – who turned 28 earlier this week – played 20 games for Championship heavyweights Featherstone between 2023 and 2024.

Accordingly, his overall appearance tally in the British game now sits at 22, with the five tries he’s scored all coming in Rovers colours.

As the Roughyeds confirmed his departure, Managing Director Mike Ford said: “McKenzie needs playing time.

“Unfortunately, his return to full fitness after injury has coincided with fierce competition for places at Oldham, as our squad gets stronger and stronger.

“He is fully recovered from the knee injury and now just needs to be playing competitive rugby.

“We have agreed with McKenzie that the best chance of doing that right now is elsewhere and we hope to see him getting back to what he does best.”

The former PNG Hunters and Central Queensland Capras powerhouse could make his debut for Dewsbury on June 13 when they welcome Goole Vikings to the FLAIR Stadium.

Paul March’s side currently sit 4th on the League 1 ladder having claimed 11 competition points from nine games to date.

LRL RECOMMENDS: Super League clubs set for groundbreaking quota change for 2026