Papua New Guinea ace completes Warrington Wolves move as he details Super League ambitions

Warrington Wolves have confirmed the signing of Papua New Guinea international Dan Russell on a two-year contract from 2025.

The 28-year-old forward will add depth to Sam Burgess’ pack next season, standing at 6ft 4in and weighing 103kg.

Russell has won 10 caps for Papua New Guinea since making his international debut in 2019: and even played at the Halliwell Jones Stadium for the Kumuls in a win over the Cook Islands at the most recent Rugby League World Cup in 2022.

The towering back-rower has made eight appearances in the NRL for St George Illawarra Dragons and departed the club following the conclusion of their 2024 campaign. He has spent the majority of his club career in the Queensland Cup and New South Wales Cup competitions.

Russell believes he is making the move to Super League at the ‘right time’ in his career: and that playing under the Wire’s coaching staff will help take his game to another level.

“It’s a massive moment in my career and I’m grateful for the opportunity,” Russell said.

“We stayed in Warrington during the World Cup for PNG and I remember the atmosphere being incredible at The Halliwell Jones.

“Everyone talks about the UK crowds but to actually witness it gave me the drive to experience it again. I’m grateful to be at such a great club with great fans. To play in front of those fans each week will be really special.

“I’ve had experience in the NRL and now making the transition overseas has come at the right time in my career with a good group at Warrington under Sam Burgess. I feel my game is going to go to another level under the coaches and I’m super excited.”

Sam Burgess ‘thrilled’ to welcome Dan Russell to Warrington Wolves

Russell will feature for the Kumuls in the upcoming Pacific Championships later this month before linking up with his new Warrington team-mates in December.

“I’m thrilled we’ve been able to bring Dan over to Super League for next season,” said Warrington coach Sam Burgess.

“His size, power and physicality will strengthen our back-row options and he’ll add value to our pack moving forward.”

