Connor Watson has become the latest NRL star to agree a move to the Papua New Guinea Chiefs in 2028, penning a two-year deal with the expansion side.

In agreeing a move to the Chiefs, he joins Jarome Luai, Alex Johnstone and Matty Lees as one of the first members of the playing squad.

Connor Watson makes PNG Chiefs switch for 2028

The hooker will bring heaps of experience with him to the Chiefs come 2028, boasting 178 NRL appearances at the time of writing across spells with the Roosters and Newcastle Knights, and has also represented the New South Wales Blues in State of Origin.

Commenting on the signing of Watson for 2028, PNG Chiefs general manager of football, Michael Chammas, said: “Connor has made it clear from the outset that he wanted to be part of the PNG Chiefs and this incredible journey we are building.

“He and his partner Kiana recently spent time in Port Moresby and genuinely fell in love with the country, the people and the opportunity to be part of something much bigger than football.

“Connor is the type of player every club wants. He is selfless, tough, professional and incredibly respected across the game. His versatility and experience will be invaluable for us as we continue building our squad towards 2028.

“Every signing matters for a new club, but there is something exciting about seeing the roster continue to build piece by piece. Connor becoming Signing #003 is another important moment in the journey of the PNG Chiefs.

“We also want to thank the Sydney Roosters for their professionalism, patience and understanding throughout this process.”

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PNG Chiefs CEO, Lorna McPherson, added: “What impressed us most, beyond Connor’s football ability, was his sense of purpose and the way he treats people.

“He leads with kindness, he listens, and he brings a calm strength into every environment he enters. We wanted people who would genuinely feel at home in Papua New Guinea, and people Papua New Guinea would feel proud to welcome.

“Connor immediately connected with the country and our vision for what this club can become. We know he will have a significant impact both on and off the field as we build towards 2028.

“You can feel the excitement continuing to build around the club now. With every signing, the vision becomes more real for our fans, our partners and for Papua New Guinea.”

Connor Watson joins St George Illawarra Dragons for 2027

While he has already agreed a move to the Chiefs for 2028, Watson will first spend a season at St George Illawarra in 2027, after being granted an early release by the Chooks to pen a one-year deal with the Dragons.

He also comes in as a direct replacement for Castleford Tigers-bound Damien Cook.

Commenting on the signing of Watson for 2027, Dragons CEO, Tim Watsford, said: “The Dragons are excited to be bringing Connor to the club next year.

“He’s a player who has performed in the game’s toughest arenas and we love what he brings to the table. Connor’s a true professional and we’re confident that his addition, even if only for the one season, will make our team better.

“We’ve identified his combination of skill, athleticism, and versatility as something that can help us and we’re excited to see him in the Red V.”

He also joins Keaon Koloamatangi, Scott Drinkwater, Phillip Sami and Luke Metcalf in agreeing a move to the Dragons for 2027, with the club in the midst of a major recruitment drive.

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