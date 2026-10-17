Papua New Guinea CAN beat England as stars emerge

Papua New Guinea enjoyed a marvellous start to the Rugby League World Cup as they overcome Lebanon on home soil.

The Kumuls secured a 42-18 victory to register a convincing victory, and bolster their World Cup hopes in the process.

They still have plenty of work to do if they wish to advance, with Samoa and England next up, but this performance showed that they do have the capabilities and personnel to cause problems for the so-called bigger nations in the competition.

It wasn’t a perfect performance, particularly from a defensive standpoint, but Papua New Guinea were strong with the ball and will certainly ensure Samoa and England need to be on point defensively if they are to be successful.

Here’s a look at some of their top performers on the day.

Gairo Voro

He has become relatively well-known in the UK this year after a blistering year for London Broncos. But Voro put himself on the world stage here with a superb performance throughout the contest.

He opened the scoring with a breakaway try and came up with an assist later in the game, showcasing his attacking potential.

Voro is a threat with the ball, that much is clear, his running ability cause Lebanon plenty of problems and he definitely has the ability to hurt any side.

His defence isn’t perfect, and that will need to improve. However, this was a good performance.

Robert Derby

Another player who got on the scoresheet, Derby had a very strong game from start to finish. An NRL player with North Queensland Cowboys, Derby made more metres than anyone in the game, carrying the ball superbly for the Kumuls throughout the game.

He showed he can find his way to the try line too with his score, but it was a complete wing performance, with his work doing the ugly stuff particularly standing out. He’s going to be important to them.

Nixon Putt

He had quite the forgettable stint in Super League but Putt looked like a much-improved player here.

Previously of Castleford Tigers, his offload game was always clear to see and was again, coming up with six in the game. But he was more than that. He tackled well, he got through a lot of work on both sides of the ball.

And those offloads are quite something.