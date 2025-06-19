Origin’s second edition is behind us, bringing another round of NRL careering into view. It’s still Origin-affected, of course, with multiple players either backing up or sitting out.

Still, it’s seven games rather than last week’s five, so we should be pleased. Sure, at least one of them will be ruined by proximity to Origin – or distance from Perth, if you prefer – but that’s just the cost of doing business at this time of year.

It’s old hat to talk about how much the competition is sidelined, so instead, let’s focus on what we do have. There’s several fixtures that, as is the style of this year, are well-balanced as both teams are flawed. Let’s start with the biggest of the lot, this Sunday at Suncorp.

Broncos v Sharks

The Sunday lunchtime conundrum brings together two sides who should be a lot better than they are.

On a roster level, the Bronx are way down on expectations, with widespread questions asked behind the scenes on coaching and morale. That might be assuaged by a few key contract extensions this week – Adam Reynolds and Kotoni Staggs top of the pile – but a defeat brings them all back.

Cronulla have been more good than bad in general, but in the Origin period, when they should be strongest with no outs, they have stank the joint out. Even last week in defeating the Dragons, they would have lost to a better team.

In short, absolutely anything could happen here.

Tip: Broncos

Eels v Titans

Speaking of anything happening: Parra v Gold Coast.

This should be a stinker given league positions, but it’s all about the sickos intrigue. The Titans travel south on the back of a win over Manly, and for the first time in a long time, are favourites for a match away in Sydney.

That’s because both starting Eels halves are out: Mitch Moses did a calf in NSW camp, much to the annoyance of his club, and Dylan Brown is suspended. That leaves Joash Papali’i, a rookie, and regular back-up Dean Hawkins steering the ship.

The Titans are gradually getting players back, hence the favouritism. Their trouble will be that literally nobody believes in them. We’ve all seen this before.

Tip: Eels

Dolphins v Knights

For the sake of due process, we’ll mention Newcastle straight off the top. They are a poor football team from the Hunter Valley region.

Right, that’s out of the way: let’s talk Phins. They’re the best team to watch in the NRL at the moment, possibly the only side truly prioritising their attack and looking to blow opponents off the field with the ball.

Their halves are superbly balanced and the edges are stacked with speed and power. Redcliffe are great fun, as you might imagine from a side that has both Herbie Farnworth and Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow in good form at the same time.

They’re looking for a third consecutive club record margin, having smashed the Dragons and Cowboys back-to-back. Given the state of the Knights, it’s certainly possible.

Tip: Dolphins

Tigers v Raiders

The Tigers have long neglected Campbelltown, and most Sydney types – including, whisper it quietly, those who live in Leichhardt – consider it so far away that it might as well be in Canberra.

Just for jokes, so do the AFL, whose ‘Western Sydney’ franchise play half of their games in the Australian capital.

The Raiders will be confident of not only semi-home turf, but also their relative lack of Origin involvements and stellar form of late. The Tigers will ask Jarome Luai to back up and are in, err, less good form.

Both these sides will look to attack and chuck the footy around, both are pretty rested. It should be a good ‘un.

Tip: Raiders

Warriors v Panthers

This should be a marquee clash, but falls victim to the Origin curse. With the game on Wednesday being played in Perth and this one in Auckland, over 5,000km away, the Panthers chose not to ask their players to back up.

It’s not great for the competition, but totally understandable. For context, that flight time is 6 and a quarter hours, the same as the UK to Dubai.

The Wahs don’t have anyone out from Origin – Mitch Barnett, who would have played, is injured anyway – and got last weekend off to rest as well. They’re favourites, of course, but that hasn’t always sat well with them.

Tip: Warriors

Everyone else

Saturday night’s prime timer should be big, but won’t be. Souths, who have been hopeless of late and lost their last three, face the Storm, who, while they haven’t been great, will be far too good.

The other prime time slot is the Roosters’ clash with the Cowboys on Sunday at 4pm, which holds a little more interest. Easts won last time out against Newcastle and will go in with confidence, while the Cowboys, flogged at home last weekend, won’t.

Tip: Storm, Roosters

