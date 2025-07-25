Pair of sacked Super League coaches heavily fined by RFL as Sam Burgess investigation opened

Danny McGuire and Steve McNamara have both received fines from the RFL for comments on match officials made earlier this year during their time in charge of Castleford Tigers and Catalans Dragons respectively.

McGuire, who lost his job at the beginning of July, receives his fine following comments made after his penultimate game in charge.

On June 28 at The Jungle, Cas lost out 26-20 to reigning Super League champions Wigan Warriors: a game which brought a controversial second half incident that saw Harry Smith avoid punishment for pulling Josh Simm back off the ball.

Following that game, McGuire dubbed some of the decisions on the night as ‘pathetic’ and called for the return of the attitudes of some former referees including Richard Silverwood and Ian Smith.

Those comments have landed McGuire a £3,000 fine, with half of it suspended until the end of 2026.

McNamara’s fine meanwhile dates back to Catalans’ Challenge Cup semi-final defeat against Hull KR on May 10 in which they received just one penalty, with that for Mikey Lewis kicking out on the full.

Post-match, the then-Dragons head coach admitted he was ‘p*ssed off’ and suggested that on-field referee Chris Kendall’s judgement had been swayed by the crowd in York largely made up of Robins supporters.

Having been axed from his job just a few weeks after that game, he has now received a £2,000 fine. Again, half of that is suspended until the end of next year.

Both McGuire and McNamara have two weeks in which they are able to request an Operational Rules Tribunal if they feel the fines they have received are unfair.

The RFL announced those two punishments on Friday afternoon, and confirmed in the same press release that Warrington Wolves head coach Sam Burgess is now under a investigation for comments he made last Sunday after their loss at Castleford.

Burgess was unhappy that his side didn’t receive a penalty try late on at The Jungle despite Tigers captain Alex Mellor being sent to the sin-bin for the illegal tackle on Josh Thewlis which stopped the Wire winger grounding the ball.

As per the guidelines, the Wolves boss now has seven days in which to respond to the RFL’s Compliance Department.

The RFL’s press release today confirmed that all clubs had been sent a note back in May expressing concern at the number of public comments on the match officials being made by head coaches.

Comments deemed to be public criticism of the officials breach some Operational Rules as follows: