England international returns to St Helens following stint Down Under

Paige Travis has sealed a return to Women’s Super League outfit St Helens following her departure from NRLW side Parramatta Eels.

Nine-time England international Travis – who turned 26 in August – headed Down Under ahead of the 2025 campaign and penned a two-year deal.

The back-rower went on to feature 11 times for Parramatta, with the Eels finishing seventh on the ladder in the NRLW and missing out on the play-offs by a solitary point.

At the end of September, the Australian club confirmed that Travis was among ten departures from their NRLW squad: bringing an early end to her contract.

Now, she has seen a return to Saints confirmed, heading back to Merseyside ahead of 2026.

Rochdale native Travis featured in union for Littleborough RUFC before joining Saints, who she spent six years with in her first stint at the BrewDog Stadium.

Forming part of the squad which won four Women’s Challenge Cups on the spin between 2021 and 2024, the forward has scored 35 tries in 65 appearances in their colours to date.

As her return was announced, she said: “I’m very excited to be a Saint again!

“It’s in the family, and I wouldn’t want to be anywhere else because I am always going to be a Saint.

“I stayed up watching the games I could this year, my mum goes to every game, and the girls are family to me, so Saints never really left me.

“The club’s support (when I went to Australia) meant everything. I wanted to go and explore that opportunity and I had their backing, and that’s why this is the only club I would ever come back to.

“I think I’m coming back home as a better player, on and off the pitch.

“I’ve learned a lot by being in a full-time professional environment in Australia, which is something I hope the Women’s Super League can do one day.

“I want to step up as a leader and be someone the younger girls can look to. Of course, we’ve got a huge World Cup at the end of the year.

“I want to earn international honours throughout the season and solidify my place in that World Cup squad. It’s a massive year.”