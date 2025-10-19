Pacific Championships round-up: Huddersfield star faces nervous disciplinary wait as Kiwis edge out Samoa

Huddersfield Giants’ Taane Milne could land a ban, with the tackle that earned him a yellow card in Fiji’s win against the Cook Islands as the Pacific Championships got underway also placed on report.

Fiji were already 28-6 to the good early on in the second half when Milne caught one of the Kuki’s stars high and late with his shoulder.

The tackle saw the Huddersfield star, who was playing in the back-row, sin-binned. But as the referee sent him for ten minutes on the sidelines at the PNG Football Stadium in Port Moresby, he also placed the incident on report.

Now, the judiciary panel Down Under will decide Milne’s fate.

After he returned to the field, the Bati got the job done against the Kuki’s and claimed a 44-24 victory to kickstart their Pacific Bowl campaign in style.

New Castleford Tigers recruit Semi Valemei starred in the centres for Fiji while Toulouse Olympique’s Paul Ulberg lined up on the wing for the Cook Islands.

Fiji are next in action on November 1 when they take on Papua New Guinea. Before that, the Kumuls square off against the Kuki’s on October 25, with all games in Port Moresby.

Pacific Championships round-up: Kiwis edge out Samoa in Auckland

Having finished bottom of the Pacific Cup group last year, New Zealand entered this year’s tournament as favourites with the Kangaroos otherwise occupied by their Ashes Series against England.

The Kiwis began their campaign with victory in Auckland as they hosted a Samoa side which included new Wakefield Trinity recruit Jazz Tevaga, and it was a thrilling contest, with 24-18 the final score.

Just four points separated the two sides at the break after a first half which produced five tries, including one on the hooter from Matthew Timoko to put the hosts in front.

A more attritional second half followed, and when Blaize Talagi converted Murray Taulagi’s try with eight minutes left on the clock, the scoreline sat at 18-18.

But moments later, Newcastle Knights’ new recruit Dylan Brown was the hero for the Kiwis as he claimed a kick and dotted the ball down underneath the sticks, allowing team-mate Jamayne Isaako to slot home the conversion and open up a six-point lead.

There was still drama to come, with Brian To’o knocking on when it looked sure-fire he’d cross in the corner and present Samoa with an opportunity to draw level again in the last knockings.

Samoa face Tonga on October 26 in Brisbane before the Kiwis return to action against the Tongans on November 2 back in Auckland.

The Pacific Cup title will then be decided in a final between the group’s top two on November 9 in Parramatta, with the Kiwis’ spot in that showpiece set to be guaranteed if Samoa are beaten by Tonga next weekend.

Women: Kiwis and Moana come out on top

Elsewhere, both of the women’s tournaments in the Pacific Championships also got underway over the weekend.

In the Women’s Pacific Cup, the Kiwi Ferns beat Fetū Samoa 22-20 in Auckland, staging an unbelievable second half comeback having trailed 20-0 at half-time!

Their 22 unanswered second half points all came in a 20-minute spell, too, making the comeback even more remarkable.

The Jillaroos begin their campaign next weekend against the Samoans.

In the Women’s Pacific Bowl, the PNG Orchids were beaten 34-6 by the Cook Islands in Port Moresby.

The Moana had an unassailable 20-6 lead by half-time, and went on to score 14 unanswered points in the second half.

Notably, Wigan Warriors star Emily Veivers scored all of the Orchids’ points, grabbing the game’s opening try seven minutes in and then converting it.

Veivers and co. are not in action next weekend, with the Moana taking on Tonga.