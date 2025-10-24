Leigh star Owen Trout says he has ‘full faith’ in Leopards boss Adrian Lam and his backroom team to recruit not only the right players, but the right people ahead of 2026.

Trout arrived at the Leopards’ Den ahead of the 2024 campaign as a steady Super League player who hadn’t broken any pots to that point in his career.

Fast forward two seasons, and after 61 appearances for the Leopards, he’s preparing to make his international debut for England.

That will come on Saturday afternoon under the famous Wembley arch, against none other than the Aussies in an Ashes Test at Wembley.

Leigh star delivers passionate vow of faith in Leopards coach as ‘brotherhood’ hailed

The Leopards finished third on the Super League ladder this year, with that their highest-ever finish at the top table in the summer era.

Speaking to LoveRugbyLeague ahead of this weekend’s Ashes opener, the versatile forward said: “We’re on the up at the minute and we’re heading in the right direction.

“We’ll be losing a couple of the boys who have played with us this year, which is a shame, because we’re such a tight-knit group.

“But I have full faith in Lammy (Adrian Lam, head coach) and the backroom staff that the people they’re bringing in are going to do a good job.

“I’m really looking forward to next season.”

The Leopards have announced five new recruits for 2026 so far, with Papua New Guinean ace Liam Horne becoming their latest signing on a three-year deal from fellow Super League side Castleford Tigers.

Horne, along with Jacob Alick-Wiencke, Oliver Polec, Innes Senior and Adam Cook will all have to find their place at the Leopards’ Den, but Trout insists they’re entering an incredibly well-bonded dressing room.

The 26-year-old said: “They (Leigh’s overseas stars) have all been telling me to go ahead and smash it in the Ashes.

“They’re obviously my brothers at the end of the day, it really is like a brotherhood.

“I feel like they’re on my side over the Aussies, which is good. Blood’s thicker than water!”