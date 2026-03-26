Owen Trout secures NRL move with Leigh Leopards exit confirmed

Cronulla Sharks have confirmed the signing of Leigh Leopards forward Owen Trout. The England international will link up with the NRL club next season after the Sharks won the race for his services.

Trout’s career went to new heights last season, performing superbly as Leigh secured their best-ever Super League finish, while he was also selected for England in the first Ashes test against Australia.

That has seen strong interest in his servies on boths sides of the world, but it is the Sharks who have secured the deal, with their interest previously reported by Love Rugby League.

Sharks General Manager Football Darren Mooney said: “Owen’s style of play is well suited for success in the NRL and we believe he is at the right stage of his career to make the move.

“He still has a job to do at Leigh, and our focus is firmly on the current NRL season, but we look forward to welcoming him to the club in due course.”

It’s a blow for Leigh, who are set to lose another forward, Robbie Mulhern, to Castleford Tigers at the end of the season. Ben McNamara is also set to join the Tigers next year.

Trout joined the Leopards from Huddersfield Giants in 2024 and has gone on to make 68 appearances for the club, scoring eight tries. Capable of playing prop or back-row, the Leeds Rhinos academy graduate has made 112 Super League appearances since his debut for the Rhinos in 2019.

The 26-year-old is the latest Super League player to secure a deal to the NRL next season, following the likes of Harry Newman, James McDonnell, Mikolaj Oledzki and Toby Sexton, raising concerns about the player drain at a time when clubs are concerned about the depth of the player market in the UK.