Owen Trout will leave Leigh Leopards at the end of the 2026 season and head to the NRL after agreeing to sign for Cronulla Sharks.

Love Rugby League revealed last month how the Sharks had entered the race for the England international’s signature. This was after Perth Bears also tabled a bid to sign the forward following a breakthrough year in Super League with Leigh in 2025 that led to him appearing in the Ashes.

That was despite Trout initially agreeing to a new contract with Leigh beyond this season, before circumstances dramatically changed at the 11th hour and the forward went back onto the open market with a desire to test himself in the NRL.

And the Leopards’ worst fears have now become a reality, as Trout has agreed a two-year deal with Cronulla that will see him become the first Englishman to represent the club for over 40 years, with Love Rugby League’s initial reports now confirmed in Australia.

The Bears were keen on making him the third English star on their roster for their inaugural season in the NRL next year after Harry Newman and James McDonnell agreed to make the switch to the club from Leeds Rhinos.

But it is Cronulla, who face a sizeable rebuild in 2027 with 14 of their squad off-contract later this year, that have won the race for Trout’s signature in what is a major blow for Leigh.

They are already losing Robbie Mulhern to Castleford Tigers, and must now face up to the second looming departure of a key member of Adrian Lam’s pack.

It means the Leopards will have to rebuild their pack without two of their talismanic figures from last season, with both Trout and Mulhern expected to play key roles for the club again in 2026.

They start their Super League campaign against Leeds Rhinos on Friday evening.