Hull FC have confirmed that TWELVE players will leave the club at the end of the season – including overseas trio Jed Cartwright, Jake Arthur and Ligi Sao.

The Black and Whites will undergo another major squad rebuild this winter. And the headline decisions are that Arthur, Sao and Cartwright will play no further part for the club beyond the rest of this season.

Arthur is under contract with the Black and Whites but he has seemingly negotiated a release from his deal which will enable him to sign for Huddersfield Giants in 2027.

Sao is one of Hull’s longest-serving players, having spent six seasons with the Black and Whites – but he too will move on to pastures new at the end of the season.

And perhaps unsurprisingly, Cartwright will play no further part for Hull having spent the second half of the 2026 season out on loan at St Helens.

But there are more big names departing too. Brad Fash’s 12-year spell as a Hull FC player will draw to a close in the coming weeks after he was not offered a new contract to remain with his hometown club.

Hull confirmed on Thursday evening that Tom Briscoe would retire at the end of the season – and he joins the likes of Davy Litten and Amir Bourouh as players who will be moving on that had already been decided. Bourouh will join Catalans with Alrix Da Costa heading the other way, while Litten will sign for Wakefield Trinity.

French international Hugo Salabio is also moving on after joining the club last year, and spending two seasons with the Black and Whites in total.

There are also departures further down the pecking order too with Hull youngsters Ben Johnson and Roman Dawson departing. Johnson played for Hull against Leigh Leopards earlier this season, while Dawson is yet to make his Super League debut.

Reserves players Elliot Middlemas and Jon Turner have also been released.