Overseas forward makes League 1 switch from Down Under with arrival date confirmed

League 1 outfit Workington Town have announced the signing of Australian prop Lucas Castle for the remainder of the 2025 campaign.

Castle, who turned 25 in September, is no stranger to the British game or indeed Cumbria having spent the last two seasons plying his trade in the Championship with Whitehaven.

Featuring 52 times across all competitions for Haven, the forward scored two tries – crossing the whitewash against both Widnes Vikings and Sheffield Eagles.

And having returned Down Under at the end of 2024, Castle will now make the switch back over to England to take up the opportunity handed to him by Workington.

The third tier outfit announced his arrival on Monday afternoon, and confirmed that he will land back here early next month in order to go into contention for their trip to Midlands Hurricanes on March 9.

Castle spent time playing second-grade for both Blacktown Workers Sea Eagles and St George Illawarra Dragons before his first move into the British game, amassing eight appearances overall in the New South Wales Cup.

He will link back up with boss Jonty Gorley at Workington, the man who also took him to Whitehaven.

As Town announced the front-rower’s signing, Gorley said: “It’s taken a bit of time to get Lucas over the line, but Gary Murdock (Director of Rugby) and Lucas eventually got a deal sorted that worked for both parties and I’m very thankful that Lucas is coming.

“To add Lucas to our squad is a bonus. He’s a Championship-standard front-rower who has held his own the last couple of years in that competition.

“I’ve been on the lookout for for a quality front-rower, and Lucas fits the bill. He’s a great addition and I can’t wait to see him in League 1.

“I’m confident he’s going to do a very good job for Workington!”

