Overseas Championship star makes u-turn to re-sign with heavyweights

Australian back-rower Zac Fulton has done a u-turn on his decision to leave Bradford Bulls, penning a new two-year deal with the Championship heavyweights.

The grandson of Aussie immortal Bob, 23-year-old Zac – who made a sole NRL appearance for Manly Sea Eagles back in 2022 – has been with the Odsal outfit since March, scoring 14 tries in 26 appearances throughout the 2024 campaign.

12 of those tries came in his first 14 appearances for the club, with the overseas ace having a key role in the Bulls’ run to the play-off semi-finals in the second tier.

Come the end of the season, Fulton had initially opted to depart West Yorkshire and was announced on the club’s list of released players, but he has now committed to stay at Odsal until the end of the 2026 campaign./

Bradford announced the forward’s extension on Monday evening, with Fulton set to enjoy a starring role under the tutelage of new head coach Brian Noble in 2025.

Noble said: “I am really pleased, everyone saw he didn’t miss many games last year and he added to our mix.

“People might not know he is an outstanding young man, who is good fun and understands the game of rugby league, including where to run as a back-rower.

“The rest of the players liked him, the fans liked him and I like him, so it is brilliant to get him back on board.

“We are knocking together a squad that has some experience at the highest level, to climb the mountain you need to know how to climb the mountain and play at that level and Zac falls into that category.”

Bradford finished 3rd in the Championship in 2024, ending the year three competition points behind 2nd-placed Toulouse Olympique.

They were eventually beaten, for the second successive season, in the play-off semi-finals by Olympique who pipped them 21-20 over in the South of France.

Noble continued: “We will all be judged by our effort areas and attitude as they are the main criteria for building a squad but he adds to us in both areas, he is a good human being and he understands the game, where to run and how to run.

“We are all working hard to get better, my criteria is to make improvements each week and understanding that you can improve as an individual and collectively as units.

“You have to be committed to improving and getting better everywhere we can and he certainly ticks that box.”

