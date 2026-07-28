The outgoing CEO of the NRL, Andrew Abdo, has told Super League fans to ‘stay tuned’ ahead of some ‘exciting’ news on a possible NRL investment into Super League.

Abdo is leaving his role in charge of the governing body in Australia to move into a similar role in tennis Down Under. However, Peter V’Landys will take charge on an interim basis – with an immediate focus finishing off a deal that would potentially see the NRL take a central role in governance of the European game.

That is now believed to be closer than ever, with the two parties set to finalise their respective broadcast deals, which would allow talks over investment from the NRL into Super League to properly restart.

And though he will not be involved in finishing that process, Abdo insists the focus of V’Landys and the Australian Rugby League Commission is absolutely on ensuring a deal gets done.

Abdo provides NRL investment latest

Speaking on James Graham’s The Bye Round podcast, Abdo admitted there is still a huge desire to get things done despite talk over the investment going quiet of late – and that the NRL still want to be involved in what he says are ‘governance reform’ processes currently happening in England.

He said: “Oh, it’s gone quiet because there’s so much else going on, but not because there isn’t a huge opportunity. And it certainly is a focus of Peter’s and the Commission. And rightly so.

“I mean, we want the Super League to be strong and healthy and vibrant because a strength in the Southern Hemisphere and in the Pacific and a growing, strong Super League competition in the North and that venturing into France and Europe, those are the enablers for like the vision for ultimately a strong global game.

“And so making sure that we are working together with Super League to not only get the elite competition growing, but also investing down into player development and player talent is incredibly important. There’s a lot of change going on, a lot of corporate governance reform happening in England.

“And we want to be a part of it. And certainly, Peter has a vision and a passion for developing the game in the North, then I think stay tuned for some hopefully some exciting announcements in the coming weeks and months.”

‘Exciting period’ coming for Super League

Abdo appeared to reiterate the NRL’s want to have a change in how voting protocol and decision-making processes are currently done within Super League, where the clubs hold all the power.

He championed the ARLC as an example as to how an independent body can grow the game, rather than clubs with vested interests making the decisions.

“It starts with governance; if you want to drive change, you need a structure that enables that,” he said. “We are really fortunate in Australia to have an independent commission. And it’s not well understood just how valuable and important that is.

“Because you have essentially, in the case of the Australian Rugby League Commission, eight independent directors that are not appointed by the clubs, they’re not appointed by the state leagues, they’re not appointed by anyone.

“They are there acting in the best long-term interests of the game, taking into account all the stakeholders as opposed to sometimes when you look at it through one lens, you then think more short-term and you think about that lens.

“I can understand why teams that are not in the premier competition voting against getting rid of promotion or relegation. Everyone’s thinking about it from their own lens. The most important thing is when you have an independent commission, they can make the calls that effectively they believe is going to create long-term value.

“We’ve had the ability to do that. If you had to go and ask individual stakeholders on or had to vote or do a poll on some of the changes we’ve made, it would be no, no, no.. we wouldn’t have had the Dolphins.

“We wouldn’t have had the PNG Chiefs. We wouldn’t have the Perth Bears. We wouldn’t have the NRLW expanding. We wouldn’t have had the set restart and the rule changes. We wouldn’t have played a game in Vegas. I can tell you that.”

Super League governance set for change?

Abdo then insisted that he felt Super League’s governance was heading towards a point where it would be ‘reformed’.

He continued: “The commission (in Australia) consults with the stakeholders, but ultimately it has the decision making power. And historically in the Super League, there have been different entities set up. So there’s, you know, and the governance is not clear.

“Now that is in the process of being reformed and updated. And I think that’s going to be a huge step forward. That’s a big positive. I believe that there’s an exciting period coming for the Super League. I believe there’s reforms that are going to be happening.

“The clubs want it. I think everyone wants it. And I think that there’s an exciting opportunity for the Australian Rugby League Commission, led by Peter, who’s really passionate about it, to supercharge the growth of the game in the Northern Hemisphere.

“And that’s exciting. Everyone wins and everyone benefits from that.”