Out of favour Hull FC youngster makes cross-Super League switch

Catalans Dragons have acted fast to end their mid-season slump with the loan signing of out of favour Hull FC hooker Denive Balmforth.

Balmforth joins at a crucial time for Les Dracs, with starting hooker Ben Garcia serving a suspension following his red card against Hull KR.

The exact length of the loan deal remains unconfirmed at the time, with Catalans stating it is a one-month deal while FC say it is until the end of the season.

The 21-year old hooker joined the Airlie Birds in 2022 after progressing through the Wigan Warriors academy, and made his senior debut that season. Since then, he has gone onto make 28 appearances for the club, scoring six tries in the process.

The bulk of those appearances came last season, as he became a regular fixture in the side towards the back end of the campaign with 15 appearances in total. He has added to that in 2025, making nine appearances.

He has also spent time out on loan at Newcastle Thunder in 2023, where he made 26 appearances.

Explaining the move, FC boss John Cartwright said it’s a chance to give him consistent first-team minutes.

“Just to get him some football at a good level,” he told Hull Live. “The opportunity arose over there, and he was getting limited game time here. It was perfect for us, really, good for Denive and Catalans.

“We just want him to play against men at a good level. It’s hard to get opportunities for them in this conference; outside the first team, it’s hard to get reserve-grade football. It’s strictly about going out there and playing against men. It’s the same deal.”

He also follows Will Kirby and Ryan Westerman in making a mid-season loan move, with the aforementioned pair both heading to Championship side Hunslet.

As Cartwright alluded to, this also comes at a good time for Les Dracs as well, with their resources stretched at hooker. Club captain Garcia has been their regular starter there this season, but with him suspended only Alrix da Costa remains as an out-and-out option at nine.

They are also suffering with injuries and suspensions elsewhere, namely Chris Satae, with interim head coach Joel Tomkins confirming they are down to their last 17 fit players for this weekend’s game against Huddersfield Giants.

Balmforth is now in contention to make his debut against the Giants.

