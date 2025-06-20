Channel Nine’s Today show were all covering their eyes and giggling like school children on Friday morning after a State of Origin bet between former NRL and Blues star Aaron Woods and Today host and avid Maroons fan Karl Stefanovic took an unexpected and should we say… rather revealing turn.

Woods, who had agreed to fulfill a bet after New South Wales lost the second Origin game in Perth, was filmed taking a ‘nudie run’ and ‘dip’ in the early hours of the morning at Bondi Beach.

As he entered the wintery cold waters, however, the show’s live broadcast captured an accidental glimpse of Woods’ manhood, leaving Stefanovic and his co-hosts in a fit of shock and laughter.

“No! Don’t show it!” co-host Sarah Abo called the moment as “awkward.”

Channel Nine sports reporter Danika Mason, who was present on the beach with Woods, couldn’t resist making light of the situation, remarking, “That’s the smallest sporting event I’ve ever seen,” adding, “I hope I get a Logie [award] for this.”

Karl Stefanovic left in stitches as Aaron Woods honours nude swim bet at Bondi Beach on live TV https://t.co/xVxLDo9JLF — Mail Sport (@MailSport) June 19, 2025

It could have been worse for New South Wales fans if they had won the series. The Queensland victory saved the people of Bondi being subjected to the sight of a shirtless Stefanovic running down the popular Sydney beach.

Woods, thankfully, later appeared fully clothed on the Today show, admitting he felt “good” after completing the chilly challenge. “It was good fun, but that run to the water felt like it took forever,” he joked.

However, New South Wales Premier Chris Minns had earlier warned Woods that his impromptu streak along Bondi could land him in legal hot water.

Speaking on Triple M, Minns made it clear that public nudity remains illegal, despite Woods’ insistence that it’s “just the beach.”

“It’s highly illegal,” Minns said firmly, before offering a lifeline: “There are designated nude beaches in Sydney… but Bondi isn’t one of them.”

Minns is also in the midst of a series-long bet with the Queensland Premier David Crisafulli, where the loser will be forced to appear in an advertising campaign promoting the rival state.

So while Woods may be feeling fresh after his morning cold plunge, it seems in the Aussie spirit of good fun, the NRL star has narrowly skimmed a brush with the law.

The State of Origin series decider will take place at Accor Stadium in Sydney on July 9.