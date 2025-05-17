Manly Sea Eagles stars Jake and Tom Trbojevic are both under injury clouds following a tough NRL clash against the North Queensland Cowboys, raising doubts about their availability for the upcoming State of Origin series opener.

Jake Trbojevic suffered a heavy blow in the first half when he was knocked unconscious after a collision with Cowboys winger Murray Taulagi.

The incident occurred moments after Jake lost possession taking a hit-up, prompting him to attempt a strong tackle on Taulagi.

However, Jake’s head struck Taulagi’s shoulders, leaving him out cold on the turf.

Manly fullback Tom Trbojevic was the first to rush to his brother’s side as teammates and opponents alike surrounded Jake in concern.

Medical staff attended the Blues heroic leader before helping Jake off the field to a standing ovation from the crowd.

“He hit his head hard on the ground,” said commentator Steve Roach on Fox League. “He was out on the way down… you could see straight away.”

Commentator Andrew Voss added, “He’s in trouble there. He is really distressed and so are his Manly teammates. Tom’s the first one in there.”

Jake Trbojevic won't be back tonight, and won't be able to play for at least 11 days, after suffering a concussion. Deemed to have shown clear concussion symptoms (Category 1) + is his 2nd concussion in 4 weeks – means 11 day stand down is compulsory.

Jake Trbojevic is expected to be diagnosed with a category one concussion, which under NRL protocols requires an 11-day rest period.

This stand-down period means he is very unlikely to play in the Origin opener on the 28th of May.

Nathan Brown was brought on to replace Jake as play resumed, but attention soon shifted to Tom Trbojevic, who appeared to be struggling with a lower leg injury in the second half.

After returning to his feet following a tackle, Tom was forced to go down again moments later and was seen near the sideline, seemingly signaling for a substitution. Despite this, he continued playing.

Tom also dropped a near-certain try just 10 meters out from the line, prompting further concern.

“He’s in all sorts,” Roach noted of “Tommy Turbo” Trobojevic.

In addition to the Trbojevic brothers, Manly captain Daly Cherry-Evans showed signs of discomfort late in the match but managed to finish without requiring medical attention.

Despite the flurry of injuries Manly went on to win the game 24-06.

The injuries to the Trbojevic brothers come at a crucial time as the Blues prepare to name their squad for the Origin series at the end of round 11 on Sunday, with Jake the incumbent NSW skipper and Tom a key attacking weapon.

Both brothers had been tipped to make the squad.