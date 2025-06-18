Queensland have clung on by the skin of their teeth to keep the 2025 Origin series alive — just.

In front of a wet and vocal Perth crowd, the Maroons survived a furious second-half surge from New South Wales to sneak home 26-24, narrowly stopping the Blues from pulling off the biggest Origin comeback in history!

It really was a game of two halves – with Queensland coming sharp and ruthless early, then holding on for dear life as the Blues piled on the pressure.

It’s hard to tell if the Blues were just off in the first 40 minutes, or if Queensland were guilty of watching the scoreboard in the second 40.

In the end, New South Wales outscored the Queenslander’s five tries to four. Four-zip of those came to the Blues in the second half. But somehow, someway, Queensland survive.

And now it all comes down to Sydney – Game III, Accor Stadium, Wednesday July 9.

Discipline gave the game away early

At this level, if you’re giving away penalty’s willy-nilly – you’re usually made to pay for your sins. And NSW’s first-half discipline was disastrous. Eight penalties to none handed Queensland prime field position and momentum. Laurie Daley addressed this at halftime, and the Blues responded by giving away just two penalties in the second half, finishing with a 10-2 penalty count.

However, the damage was already done, and the 26-6 halftime score was a mountain many thought unsurmountable at this level – especially after a much more spirited Queensland performance.

Errors everywhere in a greasy affair

The Perth weather was really, well, weathering – torrential rain, drizzle, and a slippery but firm surface meant a comedy of errors for both sides. The first side to adapt would have gained the upper hand. However, neither side could hold on to the ball. This meant an unpredictable game where possession could be lost in an instant.

Queensland’s back three were a mess under pressure, coughing up possession from routine NSW kicks. The Blues weren’t much better. In the end the error count was 14-13 to Queensland. In Origin, possession is everything, and neither team earned the right to control the game. It became a game about who was able to react better.

Kicking cost NSW… again

NSW’s kicking game let them down once more, but unlike Game One at Suncorp Stadium, this time the game WAS on the line and may have cost them the series.

Jarome Luai’s first touch back in Blue went straight out on the full.

Zac Lomax missed three of five conversions – where, in a two-point game, fine margins matter.

Nathan Cleary shied away from the goal-kicking duties after his Game One disaster and struggled with some shaky last-tackle options. He shanked a couple, and sent one out on the full in the slippery conditions. However, there were signs of life – Cleary still out kicked Munster by over 100 kick metres – but if NSW want to be sure to seal the show in Sydney – it’s an area they’ll need to focus on.

Robson’s blood stop: A turning point

Reece Robson’s injury didn’t directly lead to a NSW try – but it changed the entire rhythm of the game. Queensland were deep on the attack after picking up a lose ball, coming centimeters from the try line.

NSW were on the ropes, scrambling to reset. And there layed Robson, all over the ruck, halting the Queensland attack from making their killer play, in turn, giving away a penalty. Some might argue that it was a yellow card for a professional foul in try scoring situation for Queensland to seal the game. But that is not the issue at play here.

It was the consequential stoppage – a blood injury to Robson – that came straight after he’d given away a penalty. It completely killed Queensland’s momentum.

Boos echoed around the stadium as the trainer slowly, but slowly strapped Robson around the head, letting NSW catch their breath and reset. With the break dragging on for more than a minute and breaking up what had been a red-hot contest. The Blues used the pause to regroup, and from there, launched their full-scale fightback.

Munster’s captaincy a ‘masterstroke’

Cameron Munster might not have been perfect, but he had that “Wally Lewis” aura in the first half. Andrew Johns called Billy Slater’s decision to name him captain a “masterstroke,” and while Munster made errors late, his first-half leadership and energy dragged Queensland to that early lead.

He wanted the ball, he made things happen, and in the end – it was all just enough. For his enthusiasm Munster was named Player of the Match, and even if the stats don’t show it, it’s an Origin thing.

The Penrith connection

When the game got tight, the Blues backs went back to what they knew. The old Penrith back line of Cleary, Luai, Crichton, To’o, and Edwards all started to click. It wasn’t always perfect, but the connection was there and was the driving force for the comeback.

Even as many of them play for different clubs now, their cat-like instinct remains. They, for a moment, reminded everyone just how good that Penrith era was.

On the other side, Queensland’s own former Panther, Kurt Capewell, made his presence felt. His brutal edge defence rattled the NSW forward pack, forcing errors and setting the tone. He really made the difference, and was Love Rugby League’s player of the match.

Sydney bound

In the end, Queensland did enough. Barely. But there are warning signs. They were mighty lucky in the end to escape Perth with a win. It was edge of your seat viewing.

For NSW, the belief is back. You can see they know how to beat this Queensland team, if only they can stick in the game for the full 80 minutes.

All eyes move now to Game III. The suspense will build waiting for that next Origin Wednesday to come around on, July 9.

Accor Stadium. Buckle up.